State Secretary on Withheld EU Funds: The Actual Reason Is Out + Video

Magyar Nemzet
41 perce
State Secretary on Withheld EU Funds: The Actual Reason Is Out + Video

In a video shared on his social media page, State Secretary Csaba Domotor explains the real reasons why EU funds for Hungary are being withheld and that they have nothing to do with the rule of law.

Csaba Domotor, parliamentary state secretary for the ruling Fidesz party said that at the joint meeting of two committees of the European Parliament the EU Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit, also spoke, explaining why EU funds are being withheld from Hungary.

"We are familiar with their claims and concerns about the justice system and universities, but in addition, they have also clearly stated what their real problem is with us. First of all, child protection: the law in Hungary prohibits access of under 18-year-olds to any content related to gender reassignment. In addition, their other problem is that Hungary does not open up its borders to allow in hundreds of thousands of migrants, as they have done west of here."

State Secretary Domotor pointed out that "there is one positive aspect: at least now, they are no longer hiding the ball about this, but are openly saying the quiet part out loud as to why Hungary is not being given the EU funds it is entitled to".

The politician stressed that "This is Brussels's position, but we in Hungary will not agree with it" and stated,

"children and borders must be protected, if necessary, with three times the determination".

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Arpad Foldhazi)

Dawning Realization: France Finally Awakens

Dawning Realization: France Finally Awakens

Supporting illegal migrants carries a substantial cost for taxpayers.
Kyiv Has Not Resolved the Protection of Minorities

Kyiv Has Not Resolved the Protection of Minorities

In December of last year, the Ukrainian parliament passed a new law concerning national minorities, which lacks the sufficient safeguards.
Does Ukraine, a Nation at War, Have a Place in the EU?

Does Ukraine, a Nation at War, Have a Place in the EU?

State Secretary Tamas Menczer has shared some important information on his social media.
"This is Afghanistan": Hungarian Villages Made Unlivable + video

"This is Afghanistan": Hungarian Villages Made Unlivable + video

Armed people smugglers in the forest and constant gunfire just five kilometers from Hungary's border - the migrant tsunami has made Serbia's Hungarian villages unlivable.
PM Orban: Bureaucratic Terrorist Attack on Freedom of Expression

PM Orban: Bureaucratic Terrorist Attack on Freedom of Expression

"This shows the limitations on freedom in Europe," the Poles said in response to Brussels's latest move.
Hungary: An Economic, Cultural and Political Meeting Place

Hungary: An Economic, Cultural and Political Meeting Place

"The time has come, now that Hungary has finally reclaimed its sovereignty and is responsible for its own decisions."
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Ne viccelj, anya!

A gyermekvállalás nem jog, amit megszerzünk, hanem ajándék, biológiai különbözőségünk gyümölcseként.

