State Secretary on Withheld EU Funds: The Actual Reason Is Out + Video

Csaba Domotor, parliamentary state secretary for the ruling Fidesz party said that at the joint meeting of two committees of the European Parliament the EU Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit, also spoke, explaining why EU funds are being withheld from Hungary.

"We are familiar with their claims and concerns about the justice system and universities, but in addition, they have also clearly stated what their real problem is with us. First of all, child protection: the law in Hungary prohibits access of under 18-year-olds to any content related to gender reassignment. In addition, their other problem is that Hungary does not open up its borders to allow in hundreds of thousands of migrants, as they have done west of here."

State Secretary Domotor pointed out that "there is one positive aspect: at least now, they are no longer hiding the ball about this, but are openly saying the quiet part out loud as to why Hungary is not being given the EU funds it is entitled to".

The politician stressed that "This is Brussels's position, but we in Hungary will not agree with it" and stated,