Chad President Welcomes Hungary Engagement in Africa

At the talks, Peter Szijjarto said that the development, peace and stability of Africa is of paramount importance for Europe and consequently, also for Hungary. The Hungarian government seeks close cooperation with African countries playing a decisive role in the security of the continent and who are willing to confront terrorist groups.

The FM assured the President of Chad that Hungarian companies are set to carry out the necessary investments to ensure a secure water supply in the African country, and are ready to participate in the modernization of local agriculture.

On the humanitarian and educational cooperation, Hungary is involved in the development of refugee camps and offers 25 scholarships a year to Chadian students at Hungarian universities, while the University of Agricultural Sciences is launching a wide-ranging training program in the country, the Hungarian foreign affairs spokesperson said.

Mahamat Deby and Peter Szijjarto agreed that both economic development and social stability are grounded in security, and the Chadian President welcomed all the efforts Hungary is making to support his country, the spokesperson said.

Cover photo: Released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFA), Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno (right) receives Hungary Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in N'Djamena on December 7, 2023, (Photo: MTI/KKM)