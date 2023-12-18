PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

Economic relations and diplomatic issues, encompassing topics such as the ongoing conflict in Israel and Turkey's relations with the EU, are expected to feature prominently in discussions between PM Orban and Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Budapest on Monday. The Turkish president is visiting the Hungarian capital for a session of the Hungarian-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, but Turkish press reports suggest that he will also engage in bilateral talks. President Erdogan will be also be received by Hungarian President Katalin Novak, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency.

Press reports indicate that Hungarian-Turkish economic relations may see a significant boost, with both countries aiming to elevate their $3.3-billion trade achieved in the first half of this year to $6 billion. The discussions in Budapest will also explore ways to reach the $10-billion milestone.

Başkan Erdoğan'dan Dostluk Anlaşması'nın 100. yılında Macaristan'a tarihi ziyaret! İki ülke arasında ticarette dev hedefhttps://t.co/RbbCo8nsBQ pic.twitter.com/eynP1KUkSS — A Haber (@ahaber) December 16, 2023

Turkey's imports, spanning cotton, iron and steel, motor vehicles, and industrial machinery and equipment, contribute to its diverse trade relationship with Hungary. Hungary, in turn, serves as a crucial trading partner for Ankara, supplying boilers, various industrial machinery and equipment, chemical products, and motor vehicles. Statistics reveal that Turkish imports from Hungary are experiencing an average annual growth rate of 8.8 percent.

Turkish newspapers highlight that since 2002, Turkish companies have invested around $112 million in Hungary. However, Hungarian investment in Turkey is also increasing, with approximately $29 million in direct investment over the last two decades. Currently, some 500 Turkish companies are operating in Hungary.

Preliminary reports indicate that energy talks will also take place in Budapest, as natural gas is expected to start arriving from Turkey next year.

Additionally, the parties may delve into the development of Turkish infrastructure for gas transport and storage, a critical element for Hungary's domestic gas imports. The liquefied natural gas destined for Hungary is set to arrive through Turkey via the Turkish Stream pipeline.