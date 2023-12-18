időjárás 7°C Auguszta 2023. december 18.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 7°C
Zajzon
2023. december 18.
magyar

PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

Dócza Edith Krisztina
47 perce 41 perce
PM Orban Receives A Returning Guest

One of Prime Minister Orban's key allies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is on another visit to Hungary. The two leaders are set to discuss economic matters, and President Erdogan will also meet Hungarian President Katalin Novak. This isn't President Erdogan's first visit to Budapest this year; the last one was in August. This year holds special significance for Hungary-Turkey relations as the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, officially establishing diplomatic ties, was signed 100 years ago in 1923.

Economic relations and diplomatic issues, encompassing topics such as the ongoing conflict in Israel and Turkey's relations with the EU, are expected to feature prominently in discussions between PM Orban and Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Budapest on Monday. The Turkish president is visiting the Hungarian capital for a session of the Hungarian-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, but Turkish press reports suggest that he will also engage in bilateral talks. President Erdogan will be also be received by Hungarian President Katalin Novak, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency

Press reports indicate that Hungarian-Turkish economic relations may see a significant boost, with both countries aiming to elevate their $3.3-billion trade achieved in the first half of this year to $6 billion. The discussions in Budapest will also explore ways to reach the $10-billion milestone.

Turkey's imports, spanning cotton, iron and steel, motor vehicles, and industrial machinery and equipment, contribute to its diverse trade relationship with Hungary. Hungary, in turn, serves as a crucial trading partner for Ankara, supplying boilers, various industrial machinery and equipment, chemical products, and motor vehicles. Statistics reveal that Turkish imports from Hungary are experiencing an average annual growth rate of 8.8 percent.

Turkish newspapers highlight that since 2002, Turkish companies have invested around $112 million in Hungary. However, Hungarian investment in Turkey is also increasing, with approximately $29 million in direct investment over the last two decades. Currently, some 500 Turkish companies are operating in Hungary.

Preliminary reports indicate that energy talks will also take place in Budapest, as natural gas is expected to start arriving from Turkey next year.

Additionally, the parties may delve into the development of Turkish infrastructure for gas transport and storage, a critical element for Hungary's domestic gas imports. The liquefied natural gas destined for Hungary is set to arrive through Turkey via the Turkish Stream pipeline.

Besides bilateral ties, cooperation between Turkey and Hungary is also prominent in international politics: Turkey is a member of the Organization of Turkic States, where it has observer status.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands at their bilateral meeting in Astana on November 2, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Ismét Magyarországra látogat a török államfő

Ismét Magyarországra látogat a török államfő

origo.hu
Ezt tervezi karácsonyra Tóth Gabi és Krausz Gábor

Ezt tervezi karácsonyra Tóth Gabi és Krausz Gábor

origo.hu
Leleplező fotó! Stana Alexandra exe, Meggyes Dávid máris új nő oldalán boldog

Leleplező fotó! Stana Alexandra exe, Meggyes Dávid máris új nő oldalán boldog

borsonline.hu
A vezető német napilap csak kinyögte: Orbán Viktor helyesen cselekedett

A vezető német napilap csak kinyögte: Orbán Viktor helyesen cselekedett

mandiner.hu
Ez történt a héten: Tóth Gabiék újra együtt; Ördög Nóra levetkőzött, Szabó Zsófi szexizett

Ez történt a héten: Tóth Gabiék újra együtt; Ördög Nóra levetkőzött, Szabó Zsófi szexizett

metropol.hu
Pest vármegye több településén is készülnek a megemelkedett vízszintre + videó

Pest vármegye több településén is készülnek a megemelkedett vízszintre + videó

hirtv.hu
Borzalmas dolgokat állít Matthew Perryről egy barátja

Borzalmas dolgokat állít Matthew Perryről egy barátja

origo.hu
Marco Rossi fontos dolgot mondott Orbán Viktorról, meghalt a hokiedzésen egy 11 éves kisfiú

Marco Rossi fontos dolgot mondott Orbán Viktorról, meghalt a hokiedzésen egy 11 éves kisfiú

origo.hu
Kammerrer Zoltán üres hűtőszekrénnyel várja a karácsonyt

Kammerrer Zoltán üres hűtőszekrénnyel várja a karácsonyt

mindmegette.hu
Könyörtelenül lehullt a lepel Koncz Zsuzsa viselt dolgairól + videó

Könyörtelenül lehullt a lepel Koncz Zsuzsa viselt dolgairól + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Nem mindegy, mitől vagy folyton fáradt: év végi hajrá, de vashiány is állhat a hátterében(x)

Nem mindegy, mitől vagy folyton fáradt: év végi hajrá, de vashiány is állhat a hátterében(x)

life.hu
Szoboszlai Dominik és Darwin Nunez lett a két bűnbak az egyik szakportálnál

Szoboszlai Dominik és Darwin Nunez lett a két bűnbak az egyik szakportálnál

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Unlike the leftist-liberal governments, the current Hungarian government does not rush to IMF to take out loans when there's a problem, the finance minister said.
High Stakes Elections in Serbia: Will They Turn?

High Stakes Elections in Serbia: Will They Turn?

VMSZ will be the only ethnic Hungarian party with a full list of candidates in Serbia's national and provincial parliamentary elections on December 17.
Unity Crumbles Over Ukraine Membership, Policy Chief Says

Unity Crumbles Over Ukraine Membership, Policy Chief Says

The efficacy of upcoming negotiations will determine the value of convening the next EU summit.
First Reactions to EU Summit, Hungary's Position

First Reactions to EU Summit, Hungary's Position

Viktor Orban is not a lone extra on the stage of European politics.
Hungary FM: EU's Decision on Ukraine Carries No Practical Significance

Hungary FM: EU's Decision on Ukraine Carries No Practical Significance

The reasons why we do not support Ukraine's accession to the EU continue to exist.
Ukraine's Accession Talks: Are We Closer To World War?

Ukraine's Accession Talks: Are We Closer To World War?

War should be an argument against accession, because it imports trouble into the European Union, says the Center for Fundamental Rights.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Könyörtelenül lehullt a lepel Koncz Zsuzsa viselt dolgairól + videó

És még ők beszélnek…

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu