PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

In an exclusive podcast interview with the Hungarian Mandiner news portal, Viktor Orban was asked about Ukraine's accession, his meeting with Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen, the protection of national sovereignty and footballer Dominik Szoboszlai.

Hungary's prime minister touched on the following topics:

How he feels about being described by Politico as the spoilsport in the European Union;

when EU funds will be released;

why he does not support Ukraine's EU accession;

what he and Zelensky talked about;

when the war can come to an end;

who will Fidesz nominate as mayor of Budapest;

and if he has met with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Five strong points from the interview

Mandiner highlighted some powerful comments from the conversation.

On Ukraine's planned accession to the EU:

The European Union is about to make a terrible mistake that must be prevented. Even if twenty-six countries want to do this and we are the only ones against it. (...) In fact, Ukraine is not in a position to open accession negotiations with the EU, but for geostrategic, shall we say, political reasons, because of the war, negotiations must be opened. This is a mistake, I think.

On possible support for Ursula von der Leyen at the helm of the European Commission:

Haven't fallen off my rocker!

On talking to Zelensky in Argentina:

I wouldn't call it a meeting, but Ukraine's President had something to say to me, and we used the opportunity to exchange a few words.

On the municipal elections in Hungary next year:

Together with the Christian Democrats, Fidesz is the biggest political force in Budapest, too. It would be morally impossible for us not to take Budapest seriously.

On whether he will really lead Hungary out of the EU:

Not out, but in. Deeper and deeper! My plan is not to leave Brussels, but to occupy Brussels.

We'll believe it when we see it

"If the party is bad, then taking the role of spoilsport is very useful," the Hungarian premier noted in response to Politico describing him as the spoilsport of the European Union. He pointed out that Politico is not edited in Europe and reflects the opinion of a political great power outside the continent.

There was not a single instance when the government's position was determined by whether or not Hungary received financial support,

Viktor Orban responded to accusations, adding that he is proud that Hungarian diplomacy can handle these two issues separately. There are financial issues on the one hand, and there are professional issues or matters of principle on the other, and these should never be confused.

Asked about the possible release of a massive EU fund for Hungary, Viktor Orban replied by saying:

We'll believe it when we see it.

"Hungary has negotiated and fulfilled all requests and conditions," he pointed out, adding, "there are no substantive objections to the quality of the country's operation that would withstand scrutiny. This money is Hungary's," he said and emphasized that

the government is willing to make financial deals on financial questions, but is not willing to make strategic or policy deals on financial issues.

Zelensky and Ukraine



About his recent exchange with Zelensky, the PM said he wouldn't call it a meeting per say, but as the Ukrainian president had something to say, they exchanged a few words.

Changes in Ukrainian law deprived minority Hungarians of their rights eight years ago, and the Hungarian government has fought since then to have them reinstated. The recently issued law is being examined to assess the impact it will have on the lives of Transcarpathian Hungarians. However, the PM does not harbor much optimism, as the Hungarian government's approach is completely different:

for Transcarpathian Hungarians they demand a return to the law passed back in 2015.

On the subject of Ukraine's EU integration, Viktor Orban said, "the EU is about to make a grave mistake, and they must be prevented from doing so." Gaining membership is a procedure that is governed by very clearly defined rules and conditions. Only once these are met, is it possible to decide based on its performance whether a country can be accepted. The union wants to break with this practice, reasoning that it is a geostrategic issue.

In actuality, Ukraine is not fit to open accession talks with, according to PM Orban, but an exception would be made because of the war.

This is a bad move and we would destroy the European Union,

he stated, explaining that the EU would cause a magnitude of damage to itself that it hasn't even assessed. "The Hungarian position: if they want to extend a geostrategic gesture to Ukraine, so be it, but it shouldn't take the form of EU membership," emphasized Viktor Orban, offering a strategic partnership agreement as a potential plausible solution.

Dominik Szoboszlai

When asked, the PM told the reporter that he had already met and exchanged a few words with the star Hungarian footballer, Dominik Szoboszlai, a few years ago in Telki.