President Novak: We've Learned We Must Often Push All the Way to the Wall + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
– We’ve learnt that we must often push all the way to the wall. Sometimes we even have to break through the wall. And now we have the strength to do this, Hungary's head of state said in a video posted on her social media.

Within the confines of diplomacy, we must leave no stone unturned in a bid to promote Hungary's interests, President Katalin Novak said.

The video is a selection of the Hungarian president's official programs this year, featuring her in the company of Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, Tesla founder Elon Musk and Serb President Aleksandar Vucic.

I found that it’s worth looking to see if there is a door on the wall. If the door is closed, it’s worth pressing the handle. If it doesn’t open, it’s useful to check if there is a key in the lock. If not, it’s a good idea to check around to see if you know anyone who might be willing to open the door for you. And if we still can’t get through the wall here, then we’ll resort to using battering rams. It’s positive that we, Hungarians, have so much power nowadays, but it’s wise to know when we should and shouldn't use it. I trust that I can be of use to Hungary in opening doors and finding keys,

– the Hungarian president states in the video.

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban, President Katalin Novak, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian M Ana Brnabic (Source: Facebook)

 

Ajánló

Is an Orban–Zelensky Meeting Imminent?

Is an Orban–Zelensky Meeting Imminent?

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, has also touched on this issue.
Soros's Key People (Part 1): Kati Marton

Soros's Key People (Part 1): Kati Marton

From a Washington DC-fanatic family to the American elite: Kati Marton's hatred of Orban may have a psychological basis.
Stakes Are High in EP Elections, Parliamentary Group Leader of Christian Democrats Says

Stakes Are High in EP Elections, Parliamentary Group Leader of Christian Democrats Says

Supporting families is a national strategy issue that the Christian Democrats will stick to, the parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democrats says.
Hungary Is Not Participating in the War, but Increasing Defense Preparedness, Says Defense Minister

Hungary Is Not Participating in the War, but Increasing Defense Preparedness, Says Defense Minister

We must contend with living in an era of dangers because of the bad decisions of others, according to the minister.
EU Not Yet a Cultural Community, Regional Development Minister Says

EU Not Yet a Cultural Community, Regional Development Minister Says

In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, the minister spoke about the status of EU funds for Hungary, the crisis Christian democracy is undergoing, Ukraine's EU accession and the significance of Hungary's EU presidency.
"Some in Kyiv Truly Considered Hungary a Security Threat"

"Some in Kyiv Truly Considered Hungary a Security Threat"

Hungary's Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar assessed Ukraine-Hungary relations.
idézőjelVélemény
Zsigmond Barna Pál

Elhibázott a politikailag motivált döntés

Ami számunkra különösen fájó, hogy Kijev az unió kisebbségi jogi elvárásait sem teljesíti.

