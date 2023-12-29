President Novak: We've Learned We Must Often Push All the Way to the Wall + Video

– We’ve learnt that we must often push all the way to the wall. Sometimes we even have to break through the wall. And now we have the strength to do this, Hungary's head of state said in a video posted on her social media.

Within the confines of diplomacy, we must leave no stone unturned in a bid to promote Hungary's interests, President Katalin Novak said.

The video is a selection of the Hungarian president's official programs this year, featuring her in the company of Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, Tesla founder Elon Musk and Serb President Aleksandar Vucic.

I found that it’s worth looking to see if there is a door on the wall. If the door is closed, it’s worth pressing the handle. If it doesn’t open, it’s useful to check if there is a key in the lock. If not, it’s a good idea to check around to see if you know anyone who might be willing to open the door for you. And if we still can’t get through the wall here, then we’ll resort to using battering rams. It’s positive that we, Hungarians, have so much power nowadays, but it’s wise to know when we should and shouldn't use it. I trust that I can be of use to Hungary in opening doors and finding keys,

– the Hungarian president states in the video.