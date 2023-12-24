What Queen Elizabeth II never said at Christmas

The use of the phrase "Merry Christmas" dates back to the 16th century, when a church leader is said to have used the phrase in a letter to Henry VIII's minister. Over time, the phrase has become the most common form of Christmas greeting, thanks in part to Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol", which has had a profound influence in shaping the current culture of Christmas celebration;

However, there are a few who believe that the word "merry", because of its meaning, should not be used as a Christmas greeting at all. Among them was the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who insisted on using "Happy Christmas" all her life.

"Merry" refers to a celebration that is carefree, jolly and exuberant, whereas Christmas should be about serenity and love rather than unbridled merriment.

Leave a comment on Magyar Nemzet's TikTok account telling us which languages you know Christmas greetings in.