What Queen Elizabeth II never said at Christmas

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
What Queen Elizabeth II never said at Christmas

Even those knowing only a bit of English eagerly say and write "Merry Christmas" to friends abroad at this time, but hardly anyone ever wonders why that has become the customary phrase, rather than "Happy Christmas".

The use of the phrase "Merry Christmas" dates back to the 16th century, when a church leader is said to have used the phrase in a letter to Henry VIII's minister. Over time, the phrase has become the most common form of Christmas greeting, thanks in part to Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol", which has had a profound influence in shaping the current culture of Christmas celebration;

@angoltanarpeti INGYENES DEMO ONLINE nyelvtan kurzus miatt keress e-mailben #angol #angoltanár #angolnyelv #nyelvtanulas ♬ eredeti hang - Angoltanár - Halász Péter

However, there are a few who believe that the word "merry", because of its meaning, should not be used as a Christmas greeting at all. Among them was the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who insisted on using "Happy Christmas" all her life. 

"Merry" refers to a celebration that is carefree, jolly and exuberant, whereas Christmas should be about serenity and love rather than unbridled merriment.

 

Leave a comment on Magyar Nemzet's TikTok account telling us which languages you know Christmas greetings in.

@magyarnemzet.hu #magyarnemzet #christmas #karácsony #ünnep #hungary #magyarország ♬ eredeti hang - MagyarNemzet.hu

Cover image: illustration (Source: Pexels)

Poland Faces Violent Takeover by Soros-Led Left Wing, Policy Chief Says

Poland Faces Violent Takeover by Soros-Led Left Wing, Policy Chief Says

One doesn't need to search too hard to uncover ties to Soros in the new Polish government, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political director says.
Viktor Orban Shares Photo of Christmas Preparations

Viktor Orban Shares Photo of Christmas Preparations

The prime minister takes time off to make gingerbread with his grandchildren.
Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Brussels is bent on bypassing Hungary and supporting Ukraine with huge sums of cash.
PM Orban: We Must Overhaul Brussels

PM Orban: We Must Overhaul Brussels

We had a festive interview with Hungary's prime minister.
Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

Donald Tusk and his circles have broken the law in Poland to such an extent that as soon as they relinquish power, they will have to go to jail, and they know it.
PM Orban: Soros's Allies Scheming to Divert Money for Hungary to Ukraine + video

PM Orban: Soros's Allies Scheming to Divert Money for Hungary to Ukraine + video

PM Orban talked about current issues on Hir TV's Thursday night show.
Felhévizy Félix

Kuncze Gábor karácsony tiszteletére belerúgott a kereszténységbe

Ezeknek semmi sem szent.

