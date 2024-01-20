időjárás °C Fábián , Sebestyén 2024. január 20.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Fábián, Sebestyén
2024. január 20.
magyar

Migrants Fire Hundreds of Shots at Hungarian Border Police

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Migrants Fire Hundreds of Shots at Hungarian Border Police

Last year, migration to Europe increased by 17 percent compared to the previous year, with some 380 thousand migrants attempting to enter the EU illegally, the Hungarian prime minister's chief advisor on internal security, said on public television.

Last year, migratory pressure grew on the Spanish, Italian and Balkan routes. In the third quarter, Afghan criminal gangs took control of certain areas on the Serbian side of Hungary's southern border. The situation is worsening, with increasingly violent, armed incidents on the rise. Hundreds of shots were fired at Hungarian police officers last year, the Hungarian prime minister's chief advisor on internal security said.

Meanwhile, the EU approved a migration pact, prescribing quotas determined by Brussels. Moreover, contrary to Hungary's previous practice, asylum applications no longer can be processed before entry into the EU, which can entail the setting up of migrant camps within the EU, Gyorgy Bakondi pointed out.

According to the EU, Hungary will not be able to access the EU funding it is entitled to until it makes changes to its migration policy and child protection law. This is political blackmail,

Gyorgy Bakondi stressed. The Hungarian government, however, believes that it is best to consult the Hungarian people on important issues. This was also the case in the recent national consultation survey, with one and a half million people sharing their opinions. This gives the Hungarian government the support it needs to successfully fight for the security of the Hungarian people, the Hungarian prime minister's chief advisor on homeland security said.

Cover photo: Gyorgy Bakondi, the Hungarian prime minister's chief advisor on internal security (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Jobbik: Már Karácsony Gergely főtanácsadójánál is volt házkutatás, ezért kell vizsgálóbizottság

Jobbik: Már Karácsony Gergely főtanácsadójánál is volt házkutatás, ezért kell vizsgálóbizottság

origo.hu
Gömbvassal verték szét egy terhes asszony fejét Budaörsön

Gömbvassal verték szét egy terhes asszony fejét Budaörsön

origo.hu
Milák nincs egyedül, súlyos betegséggel küzdött a világ legjobb kézilabdázója

Milák nincs egyedül, súlyos betegséggel küzdött a világ legjobb kézilabdázója

borsonline.hu
Támogatja a budapesti Fidesz a Jobbik-Konzervatívok által javasolt vizsgálóbizottság felállítását + videó

Támogatja a budapesti Fidesz a Jobbik-Konzervatívok által javasolt vizsgálóbizottság felállítását + videó

hirtv.hu
Tóth Gabi végleg tovább lépett: még az emlékeiből is kitörli Krausz Gábort

Tóth Gabi végleg tovább lépett: még az emlékeiből is kitörli Krausz Gábort

ripost.hu
Zsuzsi asztala: A növény, amely az arany árával vetekszik + videó

Zsuzsi asztala: A növény, amely az arany árával vetekszik + videó

hirtv.hu
Eltűnt a Malaysia Airlines 370-es járata, több mint kétszáz emberrel

Eltűnt a Malaysia Airlines 370-es járata, több mint kétszáz emberrel

origo.hu
Női kézi: eltört a keze a Ferencváros szerb játékosának

Női kézi: eltört a keze a Ferencváros szerb játékosának

nemzetisport.hu
Példátlan balesetet szenvedtek egy sífelvonó utasai + videó

Példátlan balesetet szenvedtek egy sífelvonó utasai + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Újabb négy rendőrt tartóztathatnak le az ártándi határrendészek vesztegetési ügyében

Újabb négy rendőrt tartóztathatnak le az ártándi határrendészek vesztegetési ügyében

magyarnemzet.hu
Dárdai Pál: Borzasztó, ami történt, próbáljuk megemészteni

Dárdai Pál: Borzasztó, ami történt, próbáljuk megemészteni

magyarnemzet.hu
Főpolgármester-helyettes ilyen látványosan még sosem értetlenkedett

Főpolgármester-helyettes ilyen látványosan még sosem értetlenkedett

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Date Set for Hungary-Ukraine Talks

Date Set for Hungary-Ukraine Talks

Hungary-Ukraine delegations will meet in Uzhhorod.
President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

Hungary's head of state was interviewed by the American CNBC.
Globalist-Liberal Camp Kicks Off EP Election Campaign by Slamming Hungary

Globalist-Liberal Camp Kicks Off EP Election Campaign by Slamming Hungary

Funds for Hungary are unlikely to be jeopardized by the current fierce table-pounding.
Fidesz MEP: Von Der Leyen Is No Longer Hiding the Ball + video

Fidesz MEP: Von Der Leyen Is No Longer Hiding the Ball + video

Hungary will not cave on the Child Protection Act and the rejection of illegal migration.
PM Orban: New World Economic System Offers Enormous Opportunities for Hungary

PM Orban: New World Economic System Offers Enormous Opportunities for Hungary

Hungarians belong to the West, but come from the East.
PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

Hungary's prime minister gave an interview on public radio.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Páros lábbal szállt Zalatnay Saroltába Gyurcsány véresszájú médiahadserege

Bűn, ha valaki békét akar?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu