Magyarok is lehettek a lelőtt orosz repülőgépen

magyar

Miklos Szantho: Hungary’s Star of Glory Yet to Shine!

Magyar Nemzet
58 perce
Miklos Szantho: Hungary’s Star of Glory Yet to Shine!

Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, expects an even bigger crowd than before at the third CPAC Hungary, according to an interview with the Origo news site. He noted that, in preparation for this year's battles, especially considering the upcoming EU and US elections, momentum is already building.

Scheduled for April 25-26, CPAC Hungary marks the third assembly of the Western civilisation’s most prominent patriots, right-wing politicians, thinkers, journalists, and opinion leaders in Budapest this year,

– Mr Szantho underlined in his interview on Wednesday.

The 2024 gathering will build upon its predecessors. The director general pointed out that the initial assembly united the right-wing under the trinity of God, Country, and Family. In the subsequent year, the event spotlighted Hungary’s paramount challenges with the slogan „No migration, no gender, no war!” This thematic progression continues into this year’s right-wing CPAC event. In foreshadowing their objectives, Mr Szantho expressed the intent to reclaim Brussels and reconquer Washington:

We’ll drain the deep state swamp, dewokify and save Western civilization!

According to Mr Szantho’s foresight, this year’s CPAC Hungary conference, the sole such forum in Europe hosted in Hungary, is poised to be a populist gathering, which 

aims to unite people with authentic politicians who listen to their concerns.

Speaking of this year’s challenges, the think tank’s director general mentioned the upcoming elections in the EU and the US, as well as the woke ideology, which he described as modern-day communism. He emphasized that this ideology was harmful spiritually, morally and biologically in particular, adding that it also posed a grave geopolitical risk. In terms of the future, he said he was optimistic: „CPAC Hungary will prove that Hungary's star of glory is yet to shine!”

 

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

 

Ajánló

Hungary Faces Yet Another Tug Of War In EU

Hungary Faces Yet Another Tug Of War In EU

EP committee has voted on the draft document on the state of the rule of law report.
Customs Officers To Carry Arms In Battle Against Drug Gangs

Customs Officers To Carry Arms In Battle Against Drug Gangs

Sweden is seeing skyrocketing levels of violent crime at the border.
Hungary FM Sends Strong Message To Donald Tusk + Video

Hungary FM Sends Strong Message To Donald Tusk + Video

We see the Polish prime minister's concept of democracy, as opposition politicians are being imprisoned," the Hungarian foreign minister has said.
Brussels to Extract Over €52 M Payment from Hungary

Brussels to Extract Over €52 M Payment from Hungary

FM Peter Szijjarto: The EU has devised a new plan for Ukraine, and the thirteenth sanctions package is also on the table.
Cardinal Peter Erdo: We Cannot Exclude Anyone From Our Helping Love

Cardinal Peter Erdo: We Cannot Exclude Anyone From Our Helping Love

As disciples of Christ, it is imperative for us to follow Christ's teachings, the cardinal emphasized.
France Awakens from Migration Delirium

France Awakens from Migration Delirium

A recent poll shows the French have had enough.
