Miklos Szantho: Hungary’s Star of Glory Yet to Shine!

The 2024 gathering will build upon its predecessors. The director general pointed out that the initial assembly united the right-wing under the trinity of God, Country, and Family. In the subsequent year, the event spotlighted Hungary’s paramount challenges with the slogan „No migration, no gender, no war!” This thematic progression continues into this year’s right-wing CPAC event. In foreshadowing their objectives, Mr Szantho expressed the intent to reclaim Brussels and reconquer Washington:

We’ll drain the deep state swamp, dewokify and save Western civilization!

According to Mr Szantho’s foresight, this year’s CPAC Hungary conference, the sole such forum in Europe hosted in Hungary, is poised to be a populist gathering, which

aims to unite people with authentic politicians who listen to their concerns.

Speaking of this year’s challenges, the think tank’s director general mentioned the upcoming elections in the EU and the US, as well as the woke ideology, which he described as modern-day communism. He emphasized that this ideology was harmful spiritually, morally and biologically in particular, adding that it also posed a grave geopolitical risk. In terms of the future, he said he was optimistic: „CPAC Hungary will prove that Hungary's star of glory is yet to shine!”

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Istvan Mirko)