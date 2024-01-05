időjárás 10°C Simon 2024. január 5.
President Novak: People Vote For Family, Raising Children

Magyar Nemzet
47 perce
President Novak: People Vote For Family, Raising Children

People vote for family and raising children, according to the results of an initiative called Humanity Tuesdays, a ten-question survey launched by President Novak on her X-page, which was also joined by X owner Elon Musk.

The presidential palace issued a statement, recalling that President Novak and Elon Musk met in Austin on September 23, and demography was a key issues on their agenda. The meeting's motto was "Having children will save the world!" As the owner of Tesla and SpaceX considers the West's demographic crisis to be one of the most threatening problems, he views Hungary's president as an ally on this issue.

Following the meeting, 

President Novak posted a family- or demography-related question each Tuesday for ten weeks, in an effort to focus attention on those problems. Elon Musk has also decided to join the initiative.

According to a statement by the presidential office, the most popular question in the survey was read by 42 million people. While 62% of those that answered thought that people raising children “cannot suffer an economic disadvantage”. 70.7% of respondents said they had plans to start a family, while 87% urged making jobs family-friendly. Eighty-six percent also supported Ms Novak’s position that women should be helped have a family and a career at the same time.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they would like to have three or more children, which means that more children are desired than are actually born,

 − the statement read. 

Sandor Palace also recalled President Novak's remarks at the Dubai Climate Conference, where she underlined that 

Overpopulation is not the problem. The family is not the cause, but the solution to climate change.

 According to the final tally, 86,2 percent of those who responded to the survey on X agree with the above statement. 

"Another lesson of the Humanity Tuesdays initiative is that people who vote for family and raising must be supported," the statement says.

The summary issued by Sandor Palace also recalls that the head of state has urged on many occasions, including at the UN General Assembly and the 5th Budapest Demographic Summit, to work together to overcome the demographic ice age.

In her speech before the UN last year, President Novak warned world leaders that "if childlessness becomes commonplace, our beloved and secure world will be shattered. What's the point of looking after the Earth if we have no children or grandchildren to pass it on to?" - she asked. Katalin Novak has repeatedly stated that strengthening and supporting families is the key to resolving the demographic issues, and that parents should receive help so that all desired children could be born. She stressed that Hungary was a world leader in this regard, adding that people's answers to the ten questions were reassuring.

 

Cover photo: President Katalin Novak (Source: Facebook/Katalin Novak)

PM Orban to Attend Jacques Delors’ Funeral in Paris

PM Orban to Attend Jacques Delors’ Funeral in Paris

PM Orban was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the funeral service.
UN Names Man With Scandalous Past "Women's Champion"

UN Names Man With Scandalous Past "Women's Champion"

Women's rights groups have expressed disappointment that the UN has picked as the UK's "Women's Champion" a transgender activist, who has been implicated in various scandals.
EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

Excluding Hungarian students from Erasmus+ is one of the spectacular mistakes of the EU, according to the politician of the Slovenian Democratic Party.
Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

The newly appointed head also reveals the first task of the office.
How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

If things continue as they are, Ukraine will not be able to continue the war after 2024.
Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman recently said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue well into 2024, with experts predicting a protracted war.
