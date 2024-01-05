People vote for family and raising children, according to the results of an initiative called Humanity Tuesdays, a ten-question survey launched by President Novak on her X-page, which was also joined by X owner Elon Musk.

The presidential palace issued a statement, recalling that President Novak and Elon Musk met in Austin on September 23, and demography was a key issues on their agenda. The meeting's motto was "Having children will save the world!" As the owner of Tesla and SpaceX considers the West's demographic crisis to be one of the most threatening problems, he views Hungary's president as an ally on this issue.

Following the meeting,

President Novak posted a family- or demography-related question each Tuesday for ten weeks, in an effort to focus attention on those problems. Elon Musk has also decided to join the initiative.

According to a statement by the presidential office, the most popular question in the survey was read by 42 million people. While 62% of those that answered thought that people raising children “cannot suffer an economic disadvantage”. 70.7% of respondents said they had plans to start a family, while 87% urged making jobs family-friendly. Eighty-six percent also supported Ms Novak’s position that women should be helped have a family and a career at the same time.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they would like to have three or more children, which means that more children are desired than are actually born,

− the statement read.

Sandor Palace also recalled President Novak's remarks at the Dubai Climate Conference, where she underlined that

Overpopulation is not the problem. The family is not the cause, but the solution to climate change.

According to the final tally, 86,2 percent of those who responded to the survey on X agree with the above statement.