Action for Democracy to Try Anew This Year

They have mobilized huge sums of money so far and their latest statements show that they haven't given up on the political colonization of Hungary, the analyst at the 21st Century Institute emphasized. They possess the know-how and have gained important experience in recent years in Hungary and in other countries that they see as "battlefield states", he added.

"Supporting the domestic Left in Hungary was a bad investment for them, but that does not mean that the anti-democratic method and the tools they use do not work. Just think of the videos leaked in recent weeks with David Koranyi speaking openly about how they successfully intervened in Poland. In Hungary, their failure was not due to a lack of money or will, but to the ineptitude of the Hungarian Left and the strong cohesion on the national side that prevented globalist forces from ousting the government and taking power,"

the analyst underscored.

He noted that the law on protecting Hungary's sovereignty and the Sovereignty Protection Office are good instruments against interference, and that the staff working there will do everything they can to prevent foreign powers from interfering in Hungarian politics, but the main test will be the upcoming elections. Transparency is the best self-defense besides the law and the office.