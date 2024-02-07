Rómeó , Tódor 2024. február 7.
Rómeó, Tódor
2024. február 7.
Hungary Remains One of the Safest Countries

Magyar Nemzet
15 perce
Hungary Remains One of the Safest Countries

While Hungary is one of the twenty safest countries in the world, terrorist attacks in illegal immigration-supporting European countries have claimed the lives of thousands of people, Bence Retvari, parliamentary state secretary of the Interior Ministry said at the deployment ceremony of the new Hungarian police contingent to Serbia.

"In the new mission, thirty-one Hungarian law enforcement officers, many of whom have already participated in previous missions, will soon leave for a month-long mission in Serbia to assist the local authorities in border protection tasks, Bence Retvari said. The parliamentary state secretary added that thanks to international cooperation, migration pressure in southern Serbia has decreased. Previously, 60% of illegal immigrants crossed the border section with northern Macedonia and 40% crossed at the Bulgarian border, but this proportion has now been reversed. "This also means that those who are detained by the authorities in these areas no longer reach the Hungarian-Serbian border," he said, stressing that where there is strong law enforcement action, migration is significantly reduced.

According to data put out by the European Union, last year

 400,000 entered the territory of bloc member states, but this figure includes only those known to authorities.

The state secretary recalled that although the Eastern European countries are taking serious measures to protect the Schengen border, Germany and France, the destination countries of most migrants, are providing increasing benefits for them to stay. In Germany, for example, the so-called migration reform package has in recent months resulted in 54,000 illegal immigrants who were undocumented upon arriving in the EU to be issued residence permits valid for a year and a half. 

"In Sweden, the police were recently ordered to pay compensation when several demonstrators were injured as a result of law enforcement action to quell riots organised by immigrants from Syria. In France, a French family was attacked and killed by illegal immigrants during a farmers' demonstration criticizing the management of migration," the Interior Ministry state secretary said.

"Migration is a lucrative business for those involved in international organized crime, as smugglers are demanding at least two, on average five, but sometimes ten to thirteen million forints (about 5-33 thousand euros) per person to get them to Western Europe, while those legally residing in the EU can travel within the Bloc for a fraction of that amount," Bence Retvari pointed out. "In Germany, Muslim migrants are again calling for the introduction of Sharia law, which would adapt school curricula to their religion and separate boys and girls in education. They also demand that stoning be made legal as punishment in accordance with the Sharia code," he said.

The politician reported that

in Hungary, only five percent of the population believe they could become a victim of violent crime, while in Sweden that figure is as high as sixty percent.

"The once admired Western 'model states' are powerless in the face of migratory pressure, they are losing their national identities, and have nothing left for immigrants to integrate into. (...) The latest national consultation clearly showed that 99 percent of Hungarians are against the establishment of migrant ghettos in the country."

"While Hungary is one of the twenty safest countries in the world,

in the last ten years, two thousand people have become victims of terrorist attacks in Europe, said Bence Retvari.

"Hungary will hold the rotating EU Presidency from July, which means more opportunities for us to 'negotiate with greater clout" in several formations, including the Justice and Home Affairs Council," the state secretary pointed out, adding that Hungary's primary focus includes protecting the borders and curbing illegal immigration, which the joint operations with Serbia have already proven that this is possible. In his view, if the other EU member states dealt with the phenomenon in similar fashion, with strict observance and enforcement of the law, migration pressure would not exist in Europe.

On behalf of ten million Hungarians, the state secretary thanked the members of the new Hungarian police contingent to Serbia for their service.

Cover photo: Bence Retvari (Photo: MTI/Marton Monus)

