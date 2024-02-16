Julianna , Lilla 2024. február 16.
2024. február 16.
We sat down with Yevgeny Arnoldovich Stanislavov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Budapest

Russia Grew Stronger As a Result of Sanctions

Magyar Nemzet
49 perce
Russia Grew Stronger As a Result of Sanctions

Russia's economic growth exceeds 3.5 percent of GDP. The country has low public debt, rising real wages and low unemployment rates, Yevgeny Arnoldovich Stanislavov, Russia's Ambassador to Budapest, told our newspaper. He emphasized that the sanctions are effective in destroying Russia's relations with the West, the United States, Europe, Canada, or Japan.

Is the partitioning of Russia made impossible by its vast size, or abundant resources? And what path will Russia choose: will it try to assert itself, or attempt to maintain its already existing relations with the West? 

– The territory of the Soviet Union was once the territory of the Russian Empire and, as we can see, it has disintegrated, so Brzezinski’s plan worked. This also happened to other countries. Yugoslavia was a multi-ethnic state and it fell apart, but I could also mention Hungary, which was a strong and proud power until it was torn apart by the Trianon Treaty. In each case, the pattern was the same - the weakening and dismantling of unified, independent states. Russia is doing quite well. Its economic growth exceeds 3.5 percent of GDP, it has low public debt, rising real wages and low unemployment, and all this amidst the unprecedented international sanctions.

Are these sanctions effective?

– They are effective in destroying our relations with the West, with the United States, Europe, Canada, or Japan. But that's why we had to reorganize our economy, and we did. Now our biggest trading partner is China, and trading with India is also on the rise, it is becoming one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil. As a result of the sanctions, advanced industries, such as civilian aircraft manufacturing, have strengthened. There were no major developments in this sector around the turn of the millennium, but today we manufacture as many as two aircraft that rely solely on Russian technology and components. The Suhoj Superjet is already flying, the other MC-21 is in test mode. We are successful, and of course we could be even more successful if the West had not refused to cooperate with us.

The full interview will be published on Saturday. 

Cover photo: Yevgeny Arnoldovich Stanislavov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Budapest (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Ajánló

Russia Views Its Security As A Top Priority

Russia Views Its Security As A Top Priority

For now, the West has no intention of abandoning its anti-Russia policies, according to Yevgeny Arnoldovich Stanislavov, Russia's ambassador to Budapest.
Hungarian FM Holds Discussions in Türkiye + Video

Hungarian FM Holds Discussions in Türkiye + Video

Hungary, just like Türkiye, continues to argue for peace.
Official Complaint Filed Against US Ambassador for Meddling in Hungary's Domestic Affairs

Official Complaint Filed Against US Ambassador for Meddling in Hungary's Domestic Affairs

Destabilization as a result of the influence exerted by a media octopus financed from abroad must be prevented, the complainant says.
What Does The New Migration Pact Mean For Hungary?

What Does The New Migration Pact Mean For Hungary?

Brussels has still not been able to solve the real problem, Robert Gonczi, an analyst at the Migration Research Institute, told the daily Magyar Nemzet.
Losing Dominance, West Gives Bad Responses to Challenges, Orban's Policy Chief Says

Losing Dominance, West Gives Bad Responses to Challenges, Orban's Policy Chief Says

After 2010, Hungary was able to move towards an open, export-oriented, complex economy and an economic model capable of growth.
Brussels Moves Further Towards Creating Migrant Ghettos

Brussels Moves Further Towards Creating Migrant Ghettos

Brussels' decision can be viewed as an attack on Hungary's well-functioning system, Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi has said.
