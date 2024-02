This is where the issue is, because Hungary would like the Swedish prime minister to visit the Hungarian capital before the decision on ratification is taken, as Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier.

Kristersson also told the newspaper that he had not received a date from Viktor Orban regarding when the Hungarian parliament would vote on the ratification, but it is certain that Fidesz will not attend the extraordinary parliamentary session initiated by the opposition, so the Hungarian parliament will not vote on Sweden's NATO accession on February 5.

Cover photo: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (Photo: MTI/EPA/IT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl)