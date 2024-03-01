Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

When the scandal over the rolling dollars erupted, Koranyi claimed that there were no expectations from the donors, saying had anyone made a request in return for the money, they would have declined the support right away. Most of the donations came in via a website, and there was no box to indicate targets, said the executive director, who happens to be a confidant of former left-wing Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai.
Threads leading to the White House
The picture that emerges from previous videos is that key A4D figures have also worked closely with the leaders of US Democrats in their operations. Kati Marton, chair of the A4D board of trustees, for example, explained in one of the videos that in Poland, she first consulted with the US ambassador in Warsaw in order to prepare the ground for helping Donald Tusk and his allies into government.
Some other footage proves that A4D and its collaborating partners operated a real campaign machine to discredit targeted national leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
For example, Alexander Nazaryan, a senior White House correspondent, attacked the Hungarian prime minister in a piece full of smears and malicious misrepresentations on Yahoo News.
Fear of public opinion
In light of all this, it comes as no surprise that Koranyi and his circle have always denied the role George Soros plays. Tellingly, in the videos, the executive director - who did not deny that the stock exchange speculator was their main donor - said that they deliberately kept the identity of the donors secret because they were worried that public opinion would turn against them if the source of the funds became public knowledge. He said people would suspect that standing up for democratic values was really just a way of masking their business interests.
As is known, a Hungarian intelligence report, which was partially declassified last summer, revealed that through A4D and a Swiss foundation more than four billion forints had flowed into Hungary to support the left wing 's election campaign in 2022.
The investigation into foreign influence in the 2022 elections has raised questions as to what the left-wing parties might have promised their foreign donors in return for the billions of euros. Among others, Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, and Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of the larger governing party, have highlighted the national security risks posed by the case.
Cover photo: David Koranyi, A4D CEO, and Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (Source: Facebook)