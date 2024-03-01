Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

This is clear from the video recently shared on the MagaBabe profile on X, in which David Koranyi, the executive director of A4D, describes how they prepare their influence exercises in various countries with meticulous attention to detail, and how they plan their budgets - with slight exaggeration - down to the last cent.

He who pays te piper, calls the tune

These are the projects A4D spends the lion's share of donations, according to Koranyi. "We come up with a list of priorities, action items and programs like, for example, this chunk of the money will be earmarked towards supporting the Venezuelan democratic movement, this chunk of the money will be supporting Polish civil society grants. So it would be quite specific. I would say, 80 percent of the grant amount would go to these projects," Koranyi said.

What he says reveals that major donors decide which country to target in a bid to intervene in their internal political processes.

In videos posted on te MagaBabe page a few weeks ago, prominent A4D members admitted that George Soros was their main donor, so it was primarily the stock exchange speculator who decided when, in which sovereign state and how the organization should interfere. The executive director also disclosed that donations of over two million dollars are considered to be significant.

From full denial to admission

All this is in stark contrast to what is on A4D's website and what Koranyi and his crew have said about their activities in recent years. The organization's website states that A4D plays a coordinating role between various grassroots organisations that help citizens to shape public life as they see fit.