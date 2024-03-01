Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

"The first tightening is here: psychological screening will be required for managers of children's homes," Interior Ministry State Secretary Bence Retvari wrote in his Facebook post, explaining:

As Prime Minister Viktor Orban had already announced, the government will implement a number of new restrictions regarding child protection institutions to ensure that children suffer no harm anywhere, including within the walls of the institutions.

Following Wednesday's cabinet meeting, the first tightening is already in place: the appointment and employment of child protection institution heads and their deputies will be contingent on a rigorous psychological aptitude test.

Testing will include an assessment of a full range of leadership and personality competencies, as well as screening for sexual deviancy and addictions in all children's home directors and deputies. The government decree will be published in Hungary's Official Gazette soon and will enter into force immediately, enabling the testing to start as soon as possible.