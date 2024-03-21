Another Country Admits Ukrainian Defeat

In a candid interview on Polsat television, General Rajmund Andrzejczak, the former chief of the Polish Armed Forces, said that the human losses suffered by the Ukrainians are in the millions, not in the hundreds of thousands, adding that the country was on its way to defeat.
More than 10 million people are missing. I estimate that the losses should be in the millions, not hundreds of thousands. The country has no resources, no one to fight. Ukrainians are losing this war,
– he said.
According to the general, the growing threat of war in Europe is cause for concern. Poland has two to three years to prepare for a possible war, he said, adding that efforts must be made to prevent the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading to other countries, the international V4NA news agency writes. The general emphasized that
We have to be prepared. A lot depends on us, whether all this will unfold in two, three or five years from now. Our job is to keep the threat as far into the future as possible. There's still time, but much work is needed."
Rajmond Andrzejczak was reacting to German intelligence indicating that Russia could attack a NATO country after 2026. Highlighting the outdated aspects of the Polish defence strategy, Andrzejczak also commented on the recent presidential elections in Russia, saying that the results simplify things for Putin, for example, triggering a new wave of mobilisation, which is bad for both Ukraine and Poland.