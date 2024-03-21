In a candid interview on Polsat television, General Rajmund Andrzejczak, the former chief of the Polish Armed Forces, said that the human losses suffered by the Ukrainians are in the millions, not in the hundreds of thousands, adding that the country was on its way to defeat.

More than 10 million people are missing. I estimate that the losses should be in the millions, not hundreds of thousands. The country has no resources, no one to fight. Ukrainians are losing this war,

– he said.

⚡️🇵🇱Full interview with Polish General Rajmund Andrzejczak where he states that Ukraine's losses are "in the millions": pic.twitter.com/JQJzy3xCBs — SIMPLICIUS Ѱ (@simpatico771) March 20, 2024

According to the general, the growing threat of war in Europe is cause for concern. Poland has two to three years to prepare for a possible war, he said, adding that efforts must be made to prevent the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading to other countries, the international V4NA news agency writes. The general emphasized that

We have to be prepared. A lot depends on us, whether all this will unfold in two, three or five years from now. Our job is to keep the threat as far into the future as possible. There's still time, but much work is needed."