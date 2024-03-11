Szilárd 2024. március 11.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Szilárd
2024. március 11.
magyar

Hungary's President Will Be Particularly Active for Hungarians Abroad and For Those in Need

Magyar Nemzet
37 perce
Hungary's President Will Be Particularly Active for Hungarians Abroad and For Those in Need

President Tamas Sulyok places paramount importance on safeguarding Hungarians living abroad, the less fortunate, the ailing, and those in vulnerable circumstances, constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr. emphasized. His declaration came following the inauguration of Hungary's new head of state on Sunday.

– As he has already demonstrated in parliament, President Tamas Sulyok showcased his legal prowess in front of the Sandor Palace on Sunday. Earlier, Hungary's new head of state discussed the principle of fair living, avoiding harm to others and ensuring equitable treatment for all. Now, he argued that the law represents the art of the good and the fair, as emphasized by the Szazadveg Foundation's legal advisor, who himself is a constitutional lawyer, in a special program on Hungary's public broadcaster.

According to Zoltan Lomnici Jr., 

Tamas Sulyok underscored on Sunday that he envisions his work within the framework of the law, in alignment with Hungary's Fundamental Law.

When considering the powers of the President of the Hungarian Republic, we could even mention the Israeli example, he noted.

– In addition to the prayer for the new President of the Republic by the leaders of the historic churches, the Catholic, Reformed and Evangelical churches, Slomo Koves, the Chief Rabbi of the United Hungarian Jewish Community, also gave a beautiful reflection and prayer, the lawyer said.

One key aspect of Mr Sulyok's speech is that he deems his predecessor's international policy to be exemplary and intends to continue it, Mr Lomniczi emphasized, noting Mr Sulyok's commitment to use his legal expertise to the best of his knowledge and strength in his role as head of state.

– In the new President of the Republic, I observe a commitment to the current form of the Hungarian public law system, and it's evident that the majority of the National Assembly has placed trust in him. The proposition of directly electing Hungary's head of state, as suggested by the opposition, is widely considered outdated and incompatible with the President's role in professional circles. Consequently, this initiative is not deemed viable," stated Zoltan Lomnici Jr.

President Sulyok also emphasized, both in his address before the National Assembly and later in front of the Sandor Palace, that Hungarianness can only be truly understood in the context of Europeanism, according to Mr Lomniczi. It is clear that we should not align ourselves with measures that negatively impact the region or our country, the legal advisor added, noting that Hungary's president may have been alluding to a broader sense of Europeanism that has been present in Hungary since St. Stephen's Day.

– His suggestion that we belong to the West is entirely appropriate, but this wasn't an economic policy statement on his part; it was a clear legal and historical approach acknowledging that Hungary has been characterized by this since the foundation of the state," noted Mr Lomniczi.

The slogan, as emphasized by the new head of state in his speech, that Hungary must remain a Hungarian country, is currently one of the cornerstones of our national sovereignty, he added.

– As the head of Hungary's Constitutional Court, Mr Sulyok has, in many instances, ruled in a way that supports Hungary in preserving its independence, identity, and liberty in terms of sovereignty. Hungary only shares joint powers with Brussels," he stated.

 

Cover photo: Constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr. (Photo: MTI/ Lajos Soos)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Ez a legjobb diéta ízületi fájdalmak és gyulladások ellen

Ez a legjobb diéta ízületi fájdalmak és gyulladások ellen

origo.hu
Az Egyesült Államok rendkívüli bejelentést tett a háborúról

Az Egyesült Államok rendkívüli bejelentést tett a háborúról

origo.hu
Emma Stone rettentő kínos ruhabakival vette át élete második Oscar-díját a 2024-es díjátadón

Emma Stone rettentő kínos ruhabakival vette át élete második Oscar-díját a 2024-es díjátadón

borsonline.hu
Az Oscar-gála gyöngyszeme: egy szál semmiben lépett a színpadra John Cena (VIDEÓ)

Az Oscar-gála gyöngyszeme: egy szál semmiben lépett a színpadra John Cena (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Nehéz heteket hoz a tavasz: 3 csillagjegynek munkát kell váltania

Nehéz heteket hoz a tavasz: 3 csillagjegynek munkát kell váltania

ripost.hu
Végleg elveszítette ártatlanságát a Kutyapárt? Élesbe fordul az újabb ellenzéki taktika

Végleg elveszítette ártatlanságát a Kutyapárt? Élesbe fordul az újabb ellenzéki taktika

mandiner.hu
Friss videón a 84 éves Chuck Norris

Friss videón a 84 éves Chuck Norris

origo.hu
Eltiltás fenyegeti a Red Bull pilótáját az újabb büntetése után

Eltiltás fenyegeti a Red Bull pilótáját az újabb büntetése után

origo.hu
Filmek, amelyektől jobban érezzük magunkat - Öt inspiráló történet, ami reménnyel tölt el (hirdetés)

Filmek, amelyektől jobban érezzük magunkat - Öt inspiráló történet, ami reménnyel tölt el (hirdetés)

life.hu
Ilyen állapotban van a leégett visegrádi hotel a tűz után + galéria

Ilyen állapotban van a leégett visegrádi hotel a tűz után + galéria

magyarnemzet.hu
A Liverpool legjobbja, mint Chuck Norris: egy lenyűgöző statisztika + videó

A Liverpool legjobbja, mint Chuck Norris: egy lenyűgöző statisztika + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Kísérteties időpontot választottak az új magyar út átadására

Kísérteties időpontot választottak az új magyar út átadására

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary Has Many Friends in US, Says Political Director

Hungary Has Many Friends in US, Says Political Director

"While Donald Trump was the president of the United States, several parts of the world [...] enjoyed peace."
900 Teachers Face Armed Threats in Single School Year in France

900 Teachers Face Armed Threats in Single School Year in France

Since the beheading of Samuel Paty, an unsettling term has entered into common parlance in French schools.
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok: Serving The Nation Is The Greatest Honor + Video

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok: Serving The Nation Is The Greatest Honor + Video

The official inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok was attended by public dignitaries, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife.
Dollar Left to Face Scrutiny from Committee on European Affairs

Dollar Left to Face Scrutiny from Committee on European Affairs

Hungary's dollar Left is working to prevent the release of EU funds for Hungary.
Prominent Guest Attends Trump-Orban Meeting

Prominent Guest Attends Trump-Orban Meeting

Many Hungarians will find the billionaire from New York familiar.
Trump-Orban Meeting: An Hour of Talks, Dinner and Concert + Gallery

Trump-Orban Meeting: An Hour of Talks, Dinner and Concert + Gallery

The former US president receives the Hungarian prime minister at his residence in Florida.
idézőjelVélemény
Lóránt Károly

Jobboldali alternatíva Európának (10. rész)

A szuverenista erők jelentős előretörése várható a júniusi EP-választásokon.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu