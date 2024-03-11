Hungary's President Will Be Particularly Active for Hungarians Abroad and For Those in Need

– As he has already demonstrated in parliament, President Tamas Sulyok showcased his legal prowess in front of the Sandor Palace on Sunday. Earlier, Hungary's new head of state discussed the principle of fair living, avoiding harm to others and ensuring equitable treatment for all. Now, he argued that the law represents the art of the good and the fair, as emphasized by the Szazadveg Foundation's legal advisor, who himself is a constitutional lawyer, in a special program on Hungary's public broadcaster.

According to Zoltan Lomnici Jr.,

Tamas Sulyok underscored on Sunday that he envisions his work within the framework of the law, in alignment with Hungary's Fundamental Law.

When considering the powers of the President of the Hungarian Republic, we could even mention the Israeli example, he noted.

– In addition to the prayer for the new President of the Republic by the leaders of the historic churches, the Catholic, Reformed and Evangelical churches, Slomo Koves, the Chief Rabbi of the United Hungarian Jewish Community, also gave a beautiful reflection and prayer, the lawyer said.

One key aspect of Mr Sulyok's speech is that he deems his predecessor's international policy to be exemplary and intends to continue it, Mr Lomniczi emphasized, noting Mr Sulyok's commitment to use his legal expertise to the best of his knowledge and strength in his role as head of state.

– In the new President of the Republic, I observe a commitment to the current form of the Hungarian public law system, and it's evident that the majority of the National Assembly has placed trust in him. The proposition of directly electing Hungary's head of state, as suggested by the opposition, is widely considered outdated and incompatible with the President's role in professional circles. Consequently, this initiative is not deemed viable," stated Zoltan Lomnici Jr.