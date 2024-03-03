Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

"The trip itself and the experience was very useful, despite the umpteenth time," said Center for Fundamental Rights (CFR) Director General Miklos Szantho in a joint program "Hour of Truth" with Hir FM, when talking about his participation in and speech at the CPAC in Washington, DC. He was at the first CPAC International Summit and the Center's book launch together with, among others, Arizona Republican Senatorial candidate Kari Lake. "It is clear that the work, the international and specifically transatlantic outreach work that we and other right-wing think tanks are doing in Hungary is paying off. If Donald Trump is re-elected president in November, there will be even more positive results," he said.
