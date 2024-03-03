Kornélia 2024. március 3.
Kornélia
2024. március 3.
Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

"The trip itself and the experience was very useful, despite the umpteenth time," said Center for Fundamental Rights (CFR) Director General Miklos Szantho in a joint program "Hour of Truth" with Hir FM, when talking about his participation in and speech at the CPAC in Washington, DC. He was at the first CPAC International Summit and the Center's book launch together with, among others, Arizona Republican Senatorial candidate Kari Lake. "It is clear that the work, the international and specifically transatlantic outreach work that we and other right-wing think tanks are doing in Hungary is paying off. If Donald Trump is re-elected president in November, there will be even more positive results," he said.

"Donald Trump can bring peace. If he were the president (and we hope he will again this time), the mouthpieces for the US Embassy would not organize influencer protests, and the Soros clan would not fund those who want to undermine the legitimacy of the democratically elected Hungarian government. We can help our American friends by showing the world that a Republican leadership would be better and by showing that there is a close relationship between the American and Hungarian right-wingers. We can take revenge on our enemies and on the Left by showing that Hungary is successful in the international arena as well," the director general emphasized.

Peter Torcsi, director of operations at CFR, spoke at a joint event together with The Heritage Foundation on the dangers of gender ideology. Regarding the upcoming meeting between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump, he said that the Hungarian PM and Trump have a very good personal relationship and are in agreement on the big issues. These are the ones to focus on.

The relevant broadcast of the "Hour of Truth can be viewed here.

Cover photo: illustration (Photo: MTI)

 

Ajánló

FM: Preventing NATO-Russia Conflict Is Crucial

FM: Preventing NATO-Russia Conflict Is Crucial

Europe continues to suffer from war psychosis, the minister says.
Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Plans include a visit with former President Donald Trump.
€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

The €2 billion arriving from Brussels represents success for the Hungarian government.
Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Air Force crews show how the payload is placed and discharged on the target.
Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Russia conducts successful ballistic missile launch with the Yars system.
Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

In exchange for foreign funding, Hungarian ex-PM Gyurcsany's party was expected by the pro-war Soros network to support Ukraine's war effort, Fidesz communications director points out.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Karácsony Gergely: elégtelen, helyre mehet!

Kiábrándító szembesítés a főpolgármester mesebeli ígéreteivel szemben.

