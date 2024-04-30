Miklos Szantho: We've Managed to Set Up A Global Coalition of Antiglobalist Forces

"The tantrums of the liberal woke-propaganda are proof that we've had a bigger, punchier and more successful CPAC Hungary than ever before.

What really upsets the left is that years of work have come to an end and the international alliance of national forces, the so-called Wokebusters, has been formed,"

– chief organizer Miklos Szantho told the Hungarian Origo news site in an interview.

The director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights also highlighted the fact that

CPAC Hungary has "proven" both geographically and politically that Budapest is not Brussels: the reason we could not host a bigger crowd in the auditorium is not because police wanted to shut down the event, but because it was completely sold out and we had issues of overbooking,

– he said, referring to the recent NatCon conference in Brussels, which local authorities have tried to foil and prevent by all means available.

Miklos Szantho enphasized that CPAC Hungary was not only a great international success for his think tank, the Center for Fundamental Rights, but also for the entire Hungarian right wing. This is why the event sewrves as a hub: an international meeting and connecting point of national, right-wing forces. Additionally, as this was the third CPAC in Budapest, the political framework for cooperation has been clearly outlined: God, country, family.

The politicians who gathered to meet at CPAC Hungary from both Hungary and abroad believe in the created order, in the freedom of nations and the need to protect our borders and our families, to keep them safe. And the guarantee of security is peace. And what threatens all this is the ultra-liberal leftist woke ideology.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, General Director at the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)