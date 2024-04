Viktor Orban took to the X platform to express his views on the migration pact approved yesterday in the European Parliament.

The #MigrationPact is another nail in the coffin of the European Union. Unity is dead, secure borders are no more. Hungary will never give in to the mass migration frenzy! We need a change in Brussels in order to #StopMigration !https://t.co/wxV9Y6OARo — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) April 10, 2024

The migration pact is another nail in the coffin of the European Union. Unity is dead, secure borders are no more. Hungary will never give in to the migration frenzy! We need a change in Brussels in order to stop migration,

the PM wrote in his post.