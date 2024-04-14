békeMarokkóOrbán Viktor
Viktor Orban in Morocco: Peace Is Needed + video

„Hungary has always called for peace talks and an immediate ceasefire,” the Hungarian prime minister said in Morocco.

2024. 04. 14. 13:43
ORBÁN Viktor
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) meets for talks with Moroccan Independence Party (PI) Chairman and Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management Nizar Baraka in Marrakesh on April 13, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
„Hungary has always called for peace talks and an immediate ceasefire,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Morocco, where he also posted a video message on social media. 

In the post he wrote:

We need peace! Hungary remains committed to peace negotiations and an immediate ceasefire.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, PM Orban had a working dinner with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch in Marrakesh on Friday evening.

According to the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Bertalan Havasi, on Saturday PM Orban had talks with Nizar Baraka, chairman of the Moroccan Independence Party (PI) and also minister for infrastructure and water management, to be followed by attending the closing day of the formerly Christian-Democrat International now Centrist Democrat International (IDC-CDI) assembly.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) meets for talks with Moroccan Independence Party (PI) Chairman and Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management Nizar Baraka in Marrakesh on April 13, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

