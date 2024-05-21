Miklos Szantho: We're Further Strengthening the Global Coalition of Pro-Peace, Anti-Globalist Forces + video

– The reason we are in Madrid to attend Viva Espana 24, the largest event of the Spanish right, is to further strengthen the global coalition of pro-peace anti-globalist forces, Miklos Szantho, director general of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights has said.

Our Spanish friends know that our biggest enemy is woke. Woke, which is in fact communism itself. Just as the communists a hundred years ago attacked the triple unity of God, country and family, the international liberal left is doing the same thing today. Woke is attacking and wanting to erase our Christian culture, our nations, state sovereignty and not least the family In the same manner, but this must be stopped. Together with our Spanish friends, we are aware of the danger that woke poses and the fact that it has - unfortunately - risen to the level of foreign policy, and that this emotional and ideological madness is leading to a situation where decision-makers in Brussels can only and exclusively think in terms of a military solution to the Ukraine war without even mentioning the word peace,

– Mr Szantho said, adding that the Spanish right and Hungary are also calling for peace, a ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace talks.

This is why we are fighting together with our Spanish friends to defeat woke and to bring peace to Europe. This is why national forces must unite internationally, and this is why the right must win on June 9th across Europe,

– the director general of the Budapest-based think tank, the Center for Fundamental Rights stated.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)