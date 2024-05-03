NATO Is Taking Giant Steps Towards War + Video

NATO is taking giant steps towards war, Hungary's ruling party communications chief said in a video message posted on his social media page.

NATO wants to pump $100 billion into the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday the NATO secretary general released the first document to this effect, laying out how the $100 billion is to be raised. The risk of a clash between NATO and Russia is growing by the day,

Tamas Menczer said, pointing out that preparations for a world war, a nuclear war can be seen around the world. The entire Hungarian Left, whether it be Ferenc Gyurcsany, Peter Marki-Zay, Peter Magyar, Momentum or Jobbik, is pro-war, he noted.

They are all in the pro-war camp and would drag Hungary into this war.

The politician recalled that in the run up to Hungary's general elections of 2022, PM candidate Marki-Zay had said that if NATO went to war, he would send Hungarian soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

However, we do not have to go along with NATO, as NATO is not an offensive alliance, but a defensive alliance. We want to stay out of these crazy world war ideas. But preserving Hungary's peace and security is only and exclusively possible with the support of the Hungarian people. That is why we say that the stakes of the June elections are war or peace. Let's send people to Brussels who really consider Hungary's peace and security a top priority,

Tamas Menczer said.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz party communications chief (Source: Facebook/Menczer Tamás)