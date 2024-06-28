Hungarian PM's Policy Chief: Brussels Elite Misinterprets European Voters' Will

Talks are under way with the participation of Hungarian ruling party MEPs, aiming to set up a large right-wing sovereigntist coalition in Europe that pursues policies based on patriotism, he said, adding that the various initiatives will be disclosed to the public in the upcoming days.

Hungary's position remains unchanged. The European right-wing sovereigntist patriotic forces must work together and the more closely and in larger numbers we can cooperate, the stronger we can represent the European people’s will in Brussels,

he underlined.

Regarding the move that the European People's Party (EPP), the socialists and the liberals formed a coalition on the appointment of the next leaders of the European Union institutions, Balazs Orban said, "this pact has been concluded. The socialists, the liberals and the left-leaning EPP have agreed that Ursula von der Leyen will continue to be the president of the European Commission for the next five-year term [...] The agreement is in fact a reaffirmation of the European Commission, which has been a pro-war coalition for the last two years. Hungary cannot support this, because it is nothing but a betrayal of the will of European voters who want change and voted for peace, he said. At Thursday's EU summit, all member state leaders will have to vote on whether to appoint Ursula von der Leyen as commission president, he added.

Eventually, it will come out in black and white who will vote for the pro-war coalition and who will vote against it, and which of the national leaders continue to see Europe's future in the collaboration between the Left and the EPP flirting with the left wing,

Balazs Orban pointed out.