Policy Chief: Government Legitimacy Remains Strong

The Hungarian PM's policy chief, spoke to Mandiner about the election results, the challenges facing Europe, Manfred Weber and Peter Magyar. In connection with the election results, Balazs Orban pointed out that a major governing party being uninterruptedly honored with the trust of voters for such a long period and in such high proportions is something that is not seen in any other European country. The recent European elections were a bumpy ride for all governing parties on the continent, he noted, as they were entering the race amid years of ongoing war, inflation and economic crisis.
On the fact that many analysts have called the results "a moderate Fidesz victory", he said that this is the job of opposition politicians and opinion shapers. All opposition forces have to be taken seriously, he remarks, including the extreme right-wingers and the Old Leftists who have a large municipal base and parliamentary presence, as well as the Peter Magyar-type New Left.