Policy Chief: Government Legitimacy Remains Strong

On the pro-war strategy, he said the West is not only maintaining but is also upping its support for Ukraine. Therefore, they are attempting to financially and politically undermine pro-peace governments.

This project has not been successful at home: the legitimacy of the government remains strong. On the other hand, there are several countries where voters have expressed elemental displeasure with their ruling pro-war governments. This has tilted the balance of power slightly in our favor. And we still have the US election ahead of us, which could bring a decisive breakthrough,

the policy chief explained.

He also pointed out that the work of the eleven Fidesz pro-peace MEPs is only just beginning, and the aim is to strengthen the pro-peace voices in the European Parliament. He also refuted the view that the pro-peace movement's call for a ceasefire only favors Putin, who is currently in a good military position. In his view, it is a dangerous calculation to suggest that we will be in a better position to negotiate with the Russians later, and that the best realistic opportunity is now.

Therefore, a ceasefire would be in the interest of both Ukraine and Europe,

he stressed.

The Hungarian prime minister's political director also spoke about the political crisis in France and Germany.