Pro-War Cooperation Forms Between Now Leftist EPP, Socialists and Liberals, MEP Says

He stressed that this is overriding the will of tens of millions of European voters. The voters cast their ballots for a right-wing not a left-wing majority, for sovereignists not for globalist and for pro-peace not pro-war MEPs.

This cooperation overrules the outcome of the elections,

the Hungarian MEP said.

Tamas Deutsch, EP list leader of Fidesz-KDNP, casts his vote in the European Parliament, local government and national minority elections at the polling station in a Budapest District II primary school on June 9, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

Asked if this coalition would end in "voter disenfranchisement", he said that this has been the practice of the mainstream leftist-liberals in Europe for decades. They believe that the expression of the will of the voter is just a tool; after 'stealing' the confidence of people who voted for the Right, for sovereignist and pro-peace forces, they are automatically carried over to the globalist Left camp, the side who favors illegal migration.

What is happening in European politics is a declaration of war against the basic institutions of democracy.

On the re-nomination of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he said that the European People's Party, the Socialists and the Liberals have a slim majority, and therefore he would not bet large sums on the necessary number of votes coming together to give von der Leyen a second term.

In Hungarian domestic politics, he said that although there is a "cat fight" between Peter Magyar's Tisza Party and Ferenc Gyurcsany's Democratic Coalition (DK), in European politics there is a close coalition between them. The Tisza Party is in the EEP group, while the two remaining DK MEPs are in the European Socialist Party, and there is "fraternal collaboration" between the two groups.

The MEP explained

the functioning of European bureaucracy has turned the problems experienced in 2019 into a major crisis in all areas of the EU. The issue of war has been erroneously handled with sanctions that have shot the European economy in the foot, war inflation has run rampant, energy prices have skyrocketed and misguided decisions were made regarding the Covid pandemic.

"Today, it is apparent that in European politics there is nothing more important than retaining power, no matter how involved the re-nominated Ursula von der Leyen is in one of the most serious corruption cases in the history of the EU," he remarked.

The cooperation between the EPP, the Socialists and the Liberals is unequivocally pro-war, the MEP stated, adding

Voters in the EP elections expressed their desire for European politics to become pro-peace politics, and this is being overridden by this pro-war coalition.

When asked to what extent member states will be cooperative during Hungary's EU presidency which starts on 1 July, he said that the six months ahead will be characterized by duality.

On the one hand, there will be "very loud whines and shouts of statements denigrating Hungary stemming from political and ideological differences," with the European Parliament likely serving as the main venue for these tirades.

But at the same time, looking at the merits, the Hungarian presidency has compiled a program with the consensual support of 26 member states, which is thoroughly prepared and of high quality, similarly to the program of the first Hungarian presidency back in 2011, he added.

The expectation of our partners is that not only will matters be well managed, but that new initiatives may be formulated to give needed impetus to many important issues, and which could provide opportunity for immediate solutions to crises affecting the functioning of the EU.

Tamas Deutsch highlighted three of them. First, the competitiveness pact, which the Hungarian presidency is working to establish. In this area, he believes, the European economy is seriously lagging behind the world's major economic regions. A radical turnaround and catching up is needed to prevent the disappearing of hundreds of thousands of European jobs, further eroding the performance of the European economy and ultimately producing a negative impact on the day-to-day quality of life of citizens.

Second, he mentioned the need for a demographic turnaround in Europe.

The only possible answer to the problem of EU member states' declining population cannot be to fill the gap with predominantly illegal immigrants from outside the EU,

the MEP said.

And the third, he continued, "there exist good practices in Europe to curb illegal migration, and these must be applied. These include, for example, everything that Hungary has been doing for a decade to stop illegal migration, and these measures should not be attacked by Brussels, but spread throughout Europe," the politician said.