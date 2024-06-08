They Want to Silence Pro-Peace Voices

Hungary's prime minister noted that

they are trying to silence pro-peace forces, citing as examples the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, the suspension of social media coverage of the peace march in Budapest, and the "attack" on anti-war posters of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance.

Mr Orban also criticized the European decision to block member states from access to Russian broadcasts. "The Hungarian people and the citizens of other EU countries are denied the opportunity of accessing news reports from Ukraine and from Russia and then deciding for themselves where they think the truth lies," he pointed out.

The Slovak prime minister recently made his first public address since the attempt on his life. In a video posted on his social media site, he said that "it is precisely the conflict in Ukraine that has further bolstered and quite literally sanctified the notion in both the EU and NATO that the only 'correct' opinion to have on the war in Ukraine is that it must continue at any cost in order to weaken Russia".

As Mr Fico said,

Anyone who does not identify with this sole compulsory opinion is immediately branded a Russian agent and internationally marginalized politically. It is a brutal statement, but the right to have a differing opinion has disappeared in the EU.

"The current opposition, inspired by the great democracies' protective hand hovering over them for the previous three years, continued its attacks against the government (after last year's parliamentary elections)," Robert Fico pointed out, adding that yet again since last autumn, no one from Brussels or NATO has held up a mirror to the opposition, despite seeing its aggressiveness.

The hatred and aggressiveness of the opposition, covered up and tolerated by the opinion-forming media, by foreign-funded NGOs, and to which, unfortunately, no international organization has reacted, culminated in the spring after the success of the governing coalition candidate for head of state,

he said. Slovakia's PM also noted that "diversity of opinion should be the basis of any meaningful democratic competition. The offer must not be the unjust imprisonment or malicious killing of an opponent. The opposition must reflect on this."

If things continue as they are going now, the horror of May 15, which was practically witnessed live, will not end and there will be more victims. I do not doubt that for a moment.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (right) (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)