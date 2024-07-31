Center for Fundamental Rights Launches Global Anti-Woke "Rapid Response Corps"

The Center for Fundamental Rights is launching Wokebusters, the right-wing's "rapid response corps", which will function as an alert chain, and an online and offline political action community in the international space, for example through events and communication, Miklos Szantho, the Center's director general, announced at a press conference in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Wokebusters initiaitive is also a global action group against globalism.

Miklos Szantho at the press conference announcing the new initiative (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

In the face of the "liberal, communist woke-phenomenon", anti-globalism must be elevated to an international dimension, and Wokebusters, the newest element of connectivity, serves this purpose, the think tank chief pointed out.

Connectivity is not only part of Hungary's strategy in geopolitics - the forces of the Right around the world must also be organized around strategic goals, and the Hungarian Right plays a key role in this,

Mr Szantho stated.

"Woke-ists attack God, country and family in the same way in Europe, as they do in North and South America. Their aim is to create a post-Christian, post-national world village that transcends even the laws of biology," he said, citing the classification of biblical teaching as hate speech, and the state-sponsored anti-Israel sentiment across Europe as evidence. The EU and the Biden administration see migration, rather than encouraging childbearing, as the key to solving the demographic problem, while George Soros's open society network wants to manage immigration, not stop it, he noted.

The Center for Fundamental Rights chief also pointed out that according to the Woke ideology, the only way to peace is exclusively through war.

The organizing power of the Hungarian Right is evident Mr Szantho said citing the international networking of domestic conservative backing institutions, CPAC Hungary, the formation of Patriots for Europe, and the Hungarian prime minister's peace mission as examples.

Wokebusters will act as an early warning system against dangerous phenomena that are emerging from the machinations of the progressive forces and are presumed to be exported. It will be an alert chain for interventions that pose an obvious and imminent threat, be it electoral fraud in South America, the suppression of right-wing media in Spain or the most blatant political and financial blackmail against Hungary,

Miklos Szantho said.

The communications activities of the special task force are complemented by events, conferences, workshops, youth fellowships and the Wokebusters planned fall world tour, which will include stops in Argentina, Chile, Spain, Italy, the United States and Israel.

We pledge in the name of freedom, order and security to drain the swamp and take back the West,

the director general quoted from the statement signed by speakers at CPAC Hungary in April this year. He pointed out that "great things happened" at this year's CPAC Hungary: 59 leading politicians, decision-makers, MPs, ministers, senators, influencers and journalists signed the "manifesto". The newly launched international alert system and trans-oceanic online and offline political action community welcomes further members, as "Wokebusters, by engaging more recruits, is a living information hub and a herald of new actions," he said.

Gavin Wax, ambassador of the initiative (Source : Center for Fundamental Rights)

Gavin Wax, president of the Young Republicans Club of New York, and an old friend of the center, was tapped by the director general to be the ambassador of the initiative. By accepting, Mr Wax has become the 'mouthpiece' of the action community and spoke about the need to organize the world's conservative ideologies into an alliance, and that Wokebusters is a kind of counterattack against left-wing organizations.

Now we see at the Olympics that they are acting against our traditional values and norms,

he remarked, pointing out that those sides and ideologies, whether in the United States or in other parts of the world, "that focus exclusively on their own country and do not look abroad for friends, common allies and partners", are becoming weaker in the international arena. In the United States we can achieve unity by lining up behind Donald Trump, he stressed.

We have a common enemy, the Left. Wokebusters and other conservative movements joining forces against the Left is the only way to electoral success and lasting peace, especially in Europe, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban is doing a great job spearheading the peace negotiations and the peace movement.

Mr Wax also stated that Hungary and his country are facing similar challenges.

