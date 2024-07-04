Europe Is Our Common Future, Hungary's President says in Vienna

"Europe is our common home and our common future, the president of the Republic of Hungary said in Vienna on Wednesday.

In his speech before the opening concert of the Hungarian EU Presidency, Tams Sulyok highlighted the vital importance of not allowing the erosion of European values and of striving to preserve them for the success of the European community. He also touched on the necessity of improving Europe's competitiveness.

We want to ensure a good life for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren, and for this we need a strong and stable Europe, proud of its values and whose people hold their heads high,

the head of state said, adding that this is the only way to guarantee peace and freedom, and to make Europe a place where we are at home and understand those with whom we share this home. "There is no need for a uniform Europe, the free clash of opinions is the hallmark of democracy."

President Tamas Sulyok also pointed out that all the member states are an integral and inalienable part of Europe, and the strength, values and achievements of the European Union are rooted in the unique characteristics and constitutions of the member states.

Without sovereignty there is no democracy and no freedom,

he stated.

All of Europe is affected by the challenges we are facing, and each member state fulfills at its own discretion the tasks and obligations before it in a manner benefitting the whole community, he explained, pointing out that "it is, therefore, unfair to challenge the good intentions of others and their deep concern for the future of Europe".