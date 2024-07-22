Hungary FM Braces for Barrage at Monday's EU Foreign Council Meeting

"Why did he have to meet with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump?!" he quoted the naysayers, adding that "since then, the Swiss foreign Minister has met with the Russian foreign minister, the US secretary of defense has spoken on the phone with his Russian counterpart, and Ukrainian President Zelensky has spoken to former President Trump. By comparison, the most our Brussels and European friends can muster is the childish boycotting of a meeting and a lot of snarling," Peter Szijjarto noted, saying "Putting on (political) armor and preparing for (political) barrage of fire! Off to Brussels, where my foreign minister colleagues and the EU Foreign Affairs Council await", he said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)