Hungary FM Braces for Barrage at Monday's EU Foreign Council Meeting

"The foreign affairs bureaucracy in Brussels and the leaders of some EU member states have been fulminating against our peace mission for weeks out of frustration, envy or exposure of their failed strategy," the Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister posted on Facebook.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 07. 22. 10:56
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)
"Why did he have to meet with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump?!" he quoted the naysayers, adding that "since then, the Swiss foreign Minister has met with the Russian foreign minister, the US secretary of defense has spoken on the phone with his Russian counterpart, and Ukrainian President Zelensky has spoken to former President Trump. By comparison, the most our Brussels and European friends can muster is the childish boycotting of a meeting and a lot of snarling," Peter Szijjarto noted, saying "Putting on (political) armor and preparing for (political) barrage of fire! Off to Brussels, where my foreign minister colleagues and the EU Foreign Affairs Council await", he said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

