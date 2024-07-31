International Spokesman: Manfred Weber Launches Hypocritical Attack on Hungary

European People's Party President Manfred Weber's action is nothing but another hypocritical attack on Hungary by the pro-war liberal European elite, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations Zoltan Kovacs posted on X.

Yet again, it is Manfred Weber who is attacking the Hungarian government, all the while his government and its political allies have poured millions of illegal migrants into Europe, exposing the continent's states and the people of Europe to a grave threat to national and public security. Interestingly, at that time, neither Mr. Weber nor the leftist-liberal elite showed concern for the security of Europe or the people of Europe, the international spokesperson stressed.