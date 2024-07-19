békebékemisszióOrbán Viktor
PM Orban to Publish Report on Peace Mission

The Hungarian prime minister hopes his reports and proposals will provide useful input for possible initiatives.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 07. 19. 13:04
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
As parts of his report sent to European Council President Charles Michel have already come to light, for the sake of clarity and context, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will put out on Thursday the document containing the assessment of his peace mission talks with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, China and Turkey, as well as with former US President Donald Trump, together with his recommended proposals, Bertalan Havasi, the PM's press chief, told MTI.

The Hungarian prime minister hopes his reports and proposals will provide a useful contribution to possible initiatives that the European Council president will present to EU leaders at an appropriate occasion and in a suitable format,

reads the press chief's communique.

Viktor Orban's report will be made available on the Miniszterelnok.hu website.

