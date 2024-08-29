NémetországBrüsszelkülügyminiszter
Hungary FM: Increasingly Alarming News Comes out about Europe's Security

Important and defining days lie ahead, according to the foreign minister.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 29. 12:07
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
"In recent days there have been repeatedly and increasingly more ominous news arriving about Europe's present and future security," the Hungarian foreign minister wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

According to Peter Szijjarto, "not only Germany, but the whole continent was shocked by the rampage in Solingen, which is unfortunately not a unique phenomenon" when looking at the events of recent months.

Meanwhile, the European Union's soon-to-be-departing High Representative for Foreign Affairs is demanding more weapons for Ukraine and that the Western weapons already handed over should be permitted to launch penetrating attacks on Russian territories,

he stressed. 

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade warns that the days ahead will be of key importance and determinant.

A meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in Brussels on Thursday, and elections will be held in the German sates of Thuringia and Saxony at the weekend. "The latter will be of enormous significance for the future of Europe's entire immigration policy," Hungary's FM stressed.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

 

