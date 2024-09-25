Flood Protection Measures To Be Lifted on Saturday

The last flood protection preparedness levels must be maintained until Saturday, and by the end of the day on Saturday these will also be lifted, Bence Retvari said at Wednesday's press briefing on the flood situation. The interior ministry parliamentary state secretary explained that at the moment,

first-degree flood alert is in place on a stretch of 73 km, 23 km less than yesterday,

second-degree flood alert is in place on 47 km, 50 km less than yesterday,

third-degree, the highest flood alert is in place on 180 km, unchanged from yesterday.

Municipalities are responsible for the disinfection of municipal protection lines, with staff from the National Public Health and Pharmaceutical Center and the police providing assistance. The force majeure fund covers everything from the purchase of sandbags to disinfection, Bence Retvari said.

The flood on the entire stretch of the Danube in Hungary is receding, but the dams on the Danube's lower, southern section are under extreme stress, said Istvan Lang, the head of the General Directorate of Water Management. Based on the experience of the current flooding, the development needs must be identified to increase the safety of these areas, he added. Government spokeswoman Eszter Vitalyos said that the road to Kisoroszi, earlier inaccessible due to the flood, was opened at 1:30 pm yesterday. This press briefing was the last one on the flood situation.

