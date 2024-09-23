Hungary FM Makes Key Announcement on War Ahead of Trip to US

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade travelled to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. In a post he shared on his social media, Peter Szijjarto said:
Tonight will also be spent in the air, but that’s what it takes to reach New York by morning, where a week of intense diplomatic activity awaits.
The 79th UN General Assembly is about to begin and our position is clear: there is a war in our neighborhood and we want peace,
– the minister added on Facebook..
Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on July 21, 2024 (Photo: AFP)