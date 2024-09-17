Orbán Viktorkötelezettségárvíz
Hungary PM Postpones All International Engagements

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is helping the protection effort against the ongoing floods in the country.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left foreground) chairs a meeting of the Flood Protection Operational Staff at the National Emergency Management Center of the Home Affairs Ministry on September 16, 2024. Home Affairs Minister Sandor Pinter is on the right of the PM (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
The Hungarian prime minister announced on his X account that he will remain in the country to help with flood protection efforts. Viktor Orban has consequently cancelled all his international engagements. He posted:

Due to the extreme weather conditions and the ongoing floods in Hungary, I have postponed all my international obligations.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left foreground) chairs a meeting of the Flood Protection Operational Staff at the National Emergency Management Center of the Home Affairs Ministry on September 16, 2024. Home Affairs Minister Sandor Pinter is on the right of the PM (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

