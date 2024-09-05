Orbán ViktorolaszországiMagyarországkormányfő
PM Orban to Address Italy Forum

The forum will focus on the future of Hungary and Europe.

2024. 09. 05. 9:49
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban speaks to representatives of the media, July 18, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is scheduled to attend an economic forum in northern Italy this week, where he will take part in a panel discussion on the future of Hungary and Europe, his press chief - Bertalan Havasi - confirmed to Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

According to press reports, the opening day of the European House - Ambrosetti Forum will be held on Friday in Cernobbio, near Lake Como, during the annual three-day event, which brings together business and industry leaders, diplomats and government officials from Italy and abroad.

