Here's How Hungary-Phobe Manfred Weber Controls Phone Thief Peter Magyar

Tisza Party chief and MEP Peter Magyar insists that Manfred Weber loves Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 21. 11:37
Tisza Party Chairman and MEP Peter Magyar and European People's Party Chair Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)
In his latest video, Tamas Menczer urged Peter Magyar to try out for a change what it would be like to tell the truth for once. Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) alliance communications director was responding to an earlier statement by Peter Magyar, in which the opposition Tisza Party chairman claimed that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European People's Party (EPP) Chairman Manfred Weber actually love Hungary.

Menczer noted that Weber himself had previously said that when he voted to penalize Hungary, he was not voting against Viktor Orban or the Hungarian government, but against the country as a whole. According to the Fidesz politician, Peter Magyar is in the grip of the EPP leader, who ultimately has a decisive role on the question of the Tisza Party MEP's immunity, which the Hungarian prosecutor's office has already requested the European Parliament to waive in connection with his pending phone theft case.

 

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekRezeda Kázmér

Rezeda Kázmér ismét utazik

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Kijött a nyomdából a második kötet, ajánlom szíves figyelmükbe!

