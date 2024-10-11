Hungary FM: We Are No "Jawohl!" Nation + Video

Peter Szijjarto shared a video on social media in which he puts a reporter disrespectful to Hungary in his place.

Forrás szerkesztése Nincs elérhető előnézet

A reporter from German public television ZDF asked the Hungarian foreign minister at the International Gas Forum in Saint Petersburg:

Can we understand your participation here as another Hungarian provocation towards Brussels?

The reporter likely didn't count on the response he received.

Try to behave in a respectful and polite way towards Hungary, okay? This is the first thing. And try to make an attempt to understand. Okay?

the FM replied, adding that

it is the sovereign right of a country to decide on which events its ministers participate in or not. We are not a "jawohl!" nation. So you cannot dictate to us, not the German government either, nor the Greens in Germany.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto at the International Gas Forum in Saint Petersburg (Source: Facebook/ Peter Szijjarto)