SzentpétervárriporterSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: We Are No "Jawohl!" Nation + Video

The foreign affairs minister thoroughly rebukes insolent reporter.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 11. 15:09
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto at the International Gas Forum in Saint Petersburg (Source: Facebook/ Peter Szijjarto)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Szijjarto shared a video on social media in which he puts a reporter disrespectful to Hungary in his place.

Nincs elérhető előnézet

A reporter from German public television ZDF asked the Hungarian foreign minister at the International Gas Forum in Saint Petersburg:

Can we understand your participation here as another Hungarian provocation towards Brussels?

The reporter likely didn't count on the response he received.

Try to behave in a respectful and polite way towards Hungary, okay? This is the first thing. And try to make an attempt to understand. Okay?

the FM replied, adding that

it is the sovereign right of a country to decide on which events its ministers participate in or not. We are not a "jawohl!" nation. So you cannot dictate to us, not the German government either, nor the Greens in Germany.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto at the International Gas Forum in Saint Petersburg (Source: Facebook/ Peter Szijjarto)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right
Orbán Viktor

PM Orban: Instead of Representing European Interests, Brussels Bent on Bringing Down Hungarian Government

In his weekly Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, the prime minister reported on the week's clash in the EP - as he put it "the rock and roll in Strasbourg"-, the challenges facing the Hungarian economy and the government interventions for affordable housing, for raising average income to one million forints, for providing workers' credit, and the Demjan Sandor program for SMEs.

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right
Orbán Viktor

PM Orban: Instead of Representing European Interests, Brussels Bent on Bringing Down Hungarian Government

In his weekly Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, the prime minister reported on the week's clash in the EP - as he put it "the rock and roll in Strasbourg"-, the challenges facing the Hungarian economy and the government interventions for affordable housing, for raising average income to one million forints, for providing workers' credit, and the Demjan Sandor program for SMEs.

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Orbán Viktor

PM Orban: Instead of Representing European Interests, Brussels Bent on Bringing Down Hungarian Government

In his weekly Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, the prime minister reported on the week's clash in the EP - as he put it "the rock and roll in Strasbourg"-, the challenges facing the Hungarian economy and the government interventions for affordable housing, for raising average income to one million forints, for providing workers' credit, and the Demjan Sandor program for SMEs.

Külföldi híreink

Szajlai Csaba
idezojelekmagyar gazdaság

Mittelstand magyar módra

Szajlai Csaba avatarja

A kis- és közepes vállalkozások már rövid távon is lendületet adhatnak a gazdasági növekedésnek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.