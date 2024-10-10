PM Orban: Migration and Security Threats Could Disintegrate Schengen Area

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban addressed the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, presenting the program of Hungary’s rotating EU presidency.

This is the second time I am fulfilling this role. I've already stood before you and it's now for the second time that I present the program of the Hungarian presidency. I’ve been a member of parliament for 34 years, so I understand that it is an honor that you are listening to me now. As a prime minister, speaking before members of parliament is always an honor,”

− Mr. Orban began.

The EU is in a more difficult situation now

I have a basis for comparison, PM Orban continued. In 2011, during our first presidency, we were also dealing with crises. We had to manage the aftermath of the financial crisis, the consequences of the Arab Spring, and the Fukushima disaster, he listed.

Back then, we promised a stronger Europe, and we delivered on that promise. We adopted the first EU-wide Roma strategy and the Danube Strategy. During our presidency, we launched the European Semester process of economic policy coordination, which - at the time - was truly what it was intended to be. And it was also under our presidency that the EU last successfully completed an accession process, Croatia’s accession. All this happened in 2011. It wasn’t easy, but our job today is far more difficult than it was back then,

− Mr. Orban emphasized.

It’s more difficult because the situation of the Union today is far more serious than it was in 2011 - and perhaps more serious than at any point in the EU’s history. What do we see today? There’s war in Ukraine, inside Europe. Major conflicts are raging and affecting us in the Middle East and Africa, and each of these conflicts carries the danger of escalation. The migration crisis has reached levels unseen since 2015, and now, illegal migration and security threats are threatening the breakup of the Schengen Area,

− PM Orban highlighted.

At the same time, Europe is losing its global competitiveness. Mario Draghi has warned that Europe faces a slow decline, and I can also quote President Macron, who said Europe could perish as it is pushed out of its markets within two to three years, Mr. Orban noted, emphasizing that the EU faces critical decisions that will determine its future.

I'd like to inform my esteemed fellow representatives that so far, we have chaired 585 council working group meetings, presided over 24 ambassadorial consultations, held 8 formal and 12 informal council meetings, and organized 69 presidency events in Brussels, along with 92 events in Hungary. At our events in Hungary, we welcomed more than ten thousand guests. I also inform you that the council's legislative work is in full swing, with 52 legislative dossiers currently being worked on at various levels of the Council,

− PM Orban underlined.

Ready for cooperation

The presidency is also ready to begin trilogue negotiations with the European Parliament at any time. “Currently, we are engaged in trilogues with you on only two legislative files, but there are 41 more waiting to be discussed,” PM Orban added, and then emphasized: "I understand that there were elections, and during such times we witness difficult institutional transitions. However, four months have now passed, and we are ready to cooperate with you on the forty-one dossiers awaiting consultation."

Mr. Orban also reaffirmed that the Hungarian presidency seeks to be a fair mediator and constructive partner with all member states and institutions. “However, we will also defend the Council’s treaty-based powers, such as in the case of the inter-institutional agreement between the European Parliament and the Commission,” he said.

But esteemed MEPs, Madam President! The presidency is not just about administration. The Hungarian presidency also carries political responsibility. I have come here to Strasbourg to present what Hungary proposes for Europe in this time of crisis. The most important point is that our Union must change. The Hungarian presidency intends to be the voice and a catalyst of that change,

− PM Viktor Orban emphasized.

The decisions must be made by the member states and institutions of the EU, not by the Hungarian presidency,

– PM Orban pointed out, adding that the Hungarian presidency raises issues and makes proposals in the interest of the EU's peace, security, and prosperity.

Competitiveness comes first

I agree in nearly everything laid out in the assessments of presidents Mr. Draghi and Mr. Letta, PM Orban stated, acknowledging that the EU’s economic growth has been persistently slower than that of the United States and China over the past two decades. “The EU's productivity is growing more slowly than that of our competitors, and our share of global trade is shrinking. EU companies face electricity prices that are two to three times higher than in the United States, and gas prices are four to five times higher,”

– he said, listing the problems.

The EU has lost significant GDP growth due to its decoupling from Russian energy, whilst having to redirect significant financial resources to energy subsidies and building the infrastructure necessary for LNG imports. For half of all European companies, energy costs are the main obstacle to investment. In energy-intensive industries that are crucial to the EU's economy, production has dropped by 10-15%,

– Mr. Orban highlighted.

Esteemed Madam President, the Hungarian presidency suggests that we should not lull ourselves into the illusion that the green transition alone will provide a solution to this problem. It won't. Even if the targets for deploying renewable energy sources are met - let’s be optimistic and assume they are - according to all analyses, by 2030, the proportion of operating hours in which fossil fuels will determine energy prices will not decrease significantly. We must face this reality,

– Viktor Orban remarked.

The foundation of the European Green Deal was to create new green jobs. However, the purpose of this initiative is being questioned, as decarbonization is leading to a decline in European production and the loss of jobs,

– PM Orban emphasized.

The automotive industry is one of the most striking examples of a lack of planning in the EU, where we're applying climate policy without an industrial policy. We're implementing climate policy without having an industrial strategy. However, the EU has not followed up on its climate ambitions by encouraging the restructuring of the European supply chain. As a result, European companies are losing significant market share. And if we move toward trade restrictions - and I can see that there are such plans - believe me, we will lose even more markets,

– Viktor Orban explained. "The main reason for the productivity gap between the European Union and the United States has been digital technology, and it seems that our lag, Europe’s lag, is continuing to grow," he added. Our companies spend only half as much on research and development, as a percentage of GDP, as American companies. This is further compounded by unfavorable demographic trends. The numbers show that migration is not compensating for the natural decline in the EU’s population. This means that, for the first time in modern European history, we are entering a period where our production will no longer be supported by a growing workforce, which presents an enormous challenge,"

– he contended.

Following President Draghi and President Macron, I too say that the situation is serious and requires immediate action. We are in the eleventh hour and, in the now-pioneering technologies, we'll see who survives in a few years. Please consider that it is much harder to rebuild declining industrial capacities than to maintain them. The skills, experience, and expertise we lose cannot, or can only with great difficulty, be replaced. I do not want to deceive you by suggesting that there is an easy or simple solution. These are serious challenges and serious problems,

– Viktor Orban emphasized.

However, at the start of this institutional cycle, I want to make clear that the member states expect swift and decisive action from the European institutions in this area. We are waiting - the member states are waiting - for a reduction in administrative burdens. We are waiting for the easing of over-regulation, for the provision of affordable energy, for a green industrial policy, for the strengthening of the internal market, for the capital markets union, and for an expansion of trade policy that enhances connectivity rather than focusing on bloc-building,

– PM Orban said, listing the most urgent tasks.

Madam President, there are some successes we can build on. The European Union's dynamically growing battery industry is one such success, at least according to President Draghi. Public financing for battery technology has increased by an average of 18 percent over the past decade, and this has been key to strengthening Europe's position. Today, Europe ranks third, behind Japan and South Korea, in patent filings for battery storage technologies. This is a significant improvement. It seems that targeted and strategic intervention can be successful and beneficial for Europe,

– Viktor Orban said.

Honorable House! Honorable fellow representatives! The goal of the Hungarian presidency is to adopt a new European Competitiveness Agreement at the informal European Council meeting in Budapest on November 8, a new competitiveness pact. I am convinced that the highest level of political commitment will provide the momentum needed for the European competitiveness shift that we require. I propose that this be placed at the center of the action plan for the upcoming institutional cycle,

– PM Orban underlined.

Migration poses a huge burden

After discussing competitiveness, allow me to devote a few words to the migration crisis " PM Orban began, transitioning to the next important topic.

Europe has been under migration pressure for years, which imposes a huge burden, especially on member states along the EU's external borders. These borders must be protected because doing so serves the interests of the entire Union. Therefore, the EU should provide meaningful support for this effort. This is not the first time I've stood before you, nor the first time I've pointed out that since 2015, Hungary - and I personally - have been engaged in serious political battles over migration. I've seen many initiatives, packages, and proposals that were adopted with great hope, yet all of them failed. Believe me, there's only one reason for this: without external hotspots, we cannot protect Europeans from illegal migration,

– Viktor Orban said. "Once someone is admitted, we will never be able to send them back. Whether they have a legal basis for residence or not, there is only one solution: only those who have been granted prior approval should be allowed to enter the EU, and entry should only be permitted with proper authorization. In my view, anything else is an illusion,"

– he stated.

Let’s not delude ourselves. Today, the EU's asylum system is not working. Illegal migration in Europe has led to a rise in anti-Semitism, violence against women and homophobia. Several member states have already protested, but let me repeat, the facts speak for themselves: illegal migration has fueled anti-Semitism, violence against women, and homophobia in Europe. Whether you like it or not, these are the facts,

– Mr. Orban asserted.

The consequences of the EU's failed migration policy is also clear, as many member states are trying to create ways to opt out of the asylum system,

– he stressed.

Illegal migration and security concerns have led to a widespread and lasting reintroduction of border controls. I believe it is time to address this issue at the highest political level and discuss whether the political will necessary for the proper functioning of the Schengen Area can be restored," Mr. Orban said.

The Hungarian presidency is proposing to establish a system of Schengen Summits. Let's regularly convene Schengen Summits with the participation of the heads of state and government of Schengen zone countries. This already worked out once before. I remember that, during the 2008 economic crisis, the summit of eurozone leaders played an important role in our response. It was a successful coordination effort, as demonstrated by the fact that in 2012, we institutionalized it with an international treaty - the Euro Summit. I believe that the Schengen Area is facing a similar crisis today, so we need a similar political commitment: a Schengen Summit, followed by institutionalization through an international agreement,

– Mr. Orban suggested. The Hungarian presidency is also proposing to strengthen and expand the Schengen Area, calling for full membership for Bulgaria and Romania by year's end,

– he highlighted.

Distinguished members of parliament! Alongside migration, Europe faces numerous other security challenges. These will be addressed at the European Political Community summit in Budapest on November 7, two days after the U.S. presidential election. Madam President, we must confront the reality that when we talk about European security today, the EU is not capable of guaranteeing its own peace and security. We need to institutionalize European security and defense policies. The Hungarian presidency sees one of the best ways to achieve this through strengthening Europe's defense industry and technological base. This is why the Hungarian presidency is focusing on the European defense industrial strategy and the defense industrial plan,

– PM Orban asserted.

But the challenge is more complex than that, as it touches on national and EU competencies, and even international alliance structures. Hungary offers its own example: we allocate approximately 2.5 percent of our GDP to defense spending, a large portion of which goes toward development. The vast majority of our defense procurements come from European defense industry sources, and industrial investments are being made in all segments of the defense industry in Hungary with the participation of European players. If this was possible in Hungary, it can also be done across the entire EU,

– Mr. Orban said.

EU enlargement must continue

Another priority of the Hungarian presidency is EU enlargement. "There is consensus that EU enlargement policy must remain merit-based, balanced, and credible. The Hungarian presidency is convinced that accelerating the accession of the Western Balkans is a key issue for European security. The region's integration is advantageous for the EU from economic, security, and geopolitical perspectives. We must pay particular attention to Serbia. Without Serbia's accession, the Balkans cannot be stabilized. As long as Serbia is not a member of the EU, the region will remain unstable," PM Orban pointed out.

Let me inform you, distinguished members of parliament, that several candidate countries have met the technical criteria for further progress, but the political consensus among member states is missing. I ask you to remember that more than 20 years ago, the Union made a promise to the Western Balkans: we gave them a European perspective. The Hungarian presidency believes that it's time to fulfill that promise. What we can do is convene an EU-Western Balkans summit, where we hope to make progress,

– Mr. Orban said.

European farmers' livelihoods at risk

On the topic of European agriculture, PM Orban underlined that "the competitiveness of European agriculture has been significantly undermined by extreme climate conditions, rising costs, imports from third countries, and overregulation. It’s no exaggeration to say that this threatens the very livelihoods of European farmers. Food production and food security are strategic issues for every country, and for the EU as well. This is why the Hungarian presidency seeks to provide political direction to the new European Commission to create a competitive, crisis-resistant, and farmer-friendly European agriculture,"

– PM Orban accentuated.

Distinguished MEPs! Beyond agriculture, the Hungarian presidency has initiated a strategic debate about the future of cohesion policy. You are likely aware that around a quarter of the EU's population lives in regions where the level of development is below 75 percent of the EU average. Thus, reducing these development disparities between regions is essential for Europe. Cohesion policy is not charity, nor is it a handout. It is, in fact, the EU's largest investment policy and a prerequisite for the balanced functioning of the internal market. The Hungarian presidency believes that continuing this policy is crucial for preserving the EU’s competitive potential,

– Mr. Orban affirmed.

Orbán Viktor kiemelte: A magyar elnökség közös európai problémákra keres olyan megoldásokat, amelyek a józan ész talaján állnak. De nem csak megoldásokat keresünk, mi magyarok az Európai Unióban továbbra is keressük az álmainkat, a szabad és egyenlő nemzetek közösségét, a hazák hazáját, a demokráciák demokráciáját. Keressük az Istent félő és az emberek méltóságát védelmező, a kultúra, a tudomány, a szellem csúcsait ostromló Európát. Nem azért vagyunk tagjai az Európai Uniónak, mert olyan, amilyen, hanem azért, amilyen lehetne. És amíg úgy látjuk, hogy Európát olyanná tudjuk tenni, amilyen lehetne, amíg erre van egy fikarcnyi esély is, addig küzdeni fogunk érte. Mi a magyar elnökségben sikeres Európai Unióban vagyunk érdekeltek, és meggyőződésem szerint elnökségünk sikere az egész Európai Unió sikere lesz. Tegyük újra naggyá Európát. Köszönöm, hogy meghallgattak

He emphasized that the Hungarian presidency seeks solutions to common European problems that are based on common sense. Hoever, he said, we are not only searching for solutions; we Hungarians in the European Union are still searching for our dreams: the community of free and equal nations, the homeland of homelands, the democracy of democracies. We seek a Europe that fears God, defends human dignity, and strives for the heights of culture, science, and spirit. We are members of the European Union not because of what it is, but because of what it could be. And as long as we see even the slightest chance of making Europe what it could be, we will fight for it. In the Hungarian presidency, we are committed to a successful European Union, and I am convinced that the success of our presidency will be the success of the entire Union. Let’s Make Europe Great Again. Thank you for hearing me out,"

– PM Viktor Orban stated, concluding his speech.