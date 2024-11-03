PM Orban: Intensive Growth Is Expected in Coming Years

"We produce the world's most advanced cars, we have developed massive capacities in our defense industry and growing performance in the space industry. There is nothing wrong with Hungarian industry," Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio's Sunday morning program. The Hungarian prime minister pointed out that we have a trade problem: when there is trouble on the world market, our customer base narrows.

The world economy is volatile, but in the coming years electric cars and batteries will be needed. This will lead to an intense growth in the coming year,

he added.

The PM expressed his hope that the BMW plant will be up and running in the coming period, and that the European economy could also recover, provided battery production also starts up and the global economy stabilizes.

If the West can't buy our products, then the East should buy them - this is necessary to restore the economy,

he said, adding that the government has to establish contact as soon as possible with Elek Nagy, the new head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and also thanked the former chief Laszlo Parragh for his work.

Wages must be agreed

Employers and employees must agree on wages, and the Chamber's new head can facilitate this process. The PM also added that the new workers' loan program, which will be available from January, means that about three hundred thousand young people will be eligible for the interest-free loan.