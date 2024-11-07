PM Orban on Phone with President-Elect Donald Trump

"Mar-a-Lago calling Budapest! We had our first post-election phone call with President Trump. We have big plans," Viktor Orban wrote on Facebook. Mar-a-Lago is Donald Trump's Florida estate, where the president previously hosted the Hungarian prime minister.

Viktor Orban could have been one of the first leaders to speak to Donald Trump personally after his re-election.

On Wednesday morning, the Hungarian prime minister was among the first to congratulate Donald Trump on the results. "I see a bright victory, perhaps the greatest comeback in the history of Western politics. A huge win. They threatened him with jail, they took his wealth, they wanted to kill him, the entire media world turned against him, yet he has won," PM Orban said.

In this video post, he also hinted at what he might have meant by "big plans". He said there was a huge chance that by the end of the year the pro-peace forces in the Western world would be in the majority.

"There is a huge chance of this happening now, and if it does, the economy could take off, and US-Hungarian relations could return to the golden age. We have many plans that we can implement with President Donald Trump in the coming years," PM Orban said.

The two leaders also spoke on the phone just before the elections. "I wished him good luck for next Tuesday. Only five more days to go. Let's keep our fingers crossed for him," the Hungarian leader posted.

The now US President-elect made numerous references to the Hungarian prime minister during his campaign, which is a clear indication of their good relations.

President Trump's presidency can help promote Hungarian interests on the international stage, where sovereignty and the defense of the country are of paramount importance, Balazs Orban, the PM's policy chief, told Mandiner in an interview, assessing the impact of the Republican candidate's re-election on Hungarian-American relations.