Gergely Gulyas: Patriots for Europe Group Presents Political Alternative + Video

Patriots for Europe, which is now the third largest political group in the European Parliament, presents a realistic political alternative, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff said in an interview for Hir TV. Minister Gergely Gulyas stressed that the Patriots serve to fill a widening gap as the European People's Party (EPP) has completely abandoned conservative principles.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 21. 15:53
Minister Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, holding the regular weekly government press conference in the PM Cabinet Office building on November 28, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Gergely Gulyas spoke about the results achieved in the past six months under the Hungarian EU Presidency.

Much has been done to bring peace to Europe, to Ukraine. Of course, this also required the wisdom of the American electorate in November. Perhaps a more spectacular Hungarian success, and one that is more closely linked to us, is the unanimous acceptance by all EU member states of the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria. This means that from the first of January we can travel to Transylvania and Partium as if there were no borders between the two countries, which can certainly be considered a Hungarian success of both symbolic and practical significance.

On the popularity of the Patriots for Europe group and the impact its establishment is having on the Western world, the minister heading the Prime Minister's Office said,

After the European Parliamentary elections, we were able to create a group that is genuinely conservative, truly pro-peace, rejects migration, and that is the third largest group in the European Parliament today. I believe that it offers a realistic political alternative, the likes of which have not been seen in the European Parliament in recent years, in fact, perhaps we can now say in decades - ever since the European People's Party abandoned all conservative, Christian EU principles and joined the Left. So we can fill the void, the emergent gap.

As Magyar Nemzet reported on earlier, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban also spoke about the significance of the Patriots for Europe group in an interview with the Patriota YouTube channel. According to the PM, the victory of patriotic forces over the liberals creates an opportunity for the Western world to regain its strength and define its place in a radically changing world order.

But we must be aware," he added, "that although, in the end the two processes do converge, they are in fact two things of a very different nature.

Regarding the situation in Western Europe, the prime minister pointed out that Brussels is the last stronghold to which the liberals have retreated.

Cover photo: Minister Gergely Gulyas, the Hungarian prime minister's chief of staff, holding the regular weekly government press conference in the PM Cabinet Office building on November 28, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

