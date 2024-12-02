Hungary's Deputy PM Congratulates Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania on Election Result

Zsolt Semjen, deputy prime minister and president of the Christian Democratic People's Party, congratulated on the outcome of yesterday's Romanian elections on social media, saying

Congratulations to the Hungarians in Transylvania, the RMDSZ is in the Bucharest Parliament!

In yesterday's parliamentary election in Romania, the RMDSZ received 589,620 votes with 99.58 percent of the votes processed, which means 6.44 percent support for the party, the Hungarian language portal Maszol writes.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) came out on top with 22.52 percent support and more than two million votes, followed by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), known for its anti-Hungarian rhetoric, securing 18.19 percent support and a total of 1.655 million votes.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) came in third with 14.36 support and 1.315 million votes, followed closely by the Save Romania Union (USR) with 12.16 percent of the vote.

The parliamentary threshold was also passed by the S.O.S. Romania, led by Diana Sosoaca, with 7.56 percent of the vote and by the POT, backed by Calin Georgescu, with 6.3 percent.