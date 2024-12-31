In our series of articles published over the last few days, we have already pointed out the key areas in which Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party's subservience to the politics of the Brussels elite can be seen. We revealed in detail how and why they have become the vassal of the European People's Party (EPP) led by Manfred Weber, and we also highlighted that, contrary to Peter Magyar's previous statements, the Tisza Party slavishly supports the pro-war decisions of the Brussels elite, as well as their migration and gender policies.

Finally, let's examine the practical steps taken by the leading formation among the domestic opposition in an area that also affects our sovereignty, in terms of the economy and the energy security of citizens.

For years Hungarian families have been paying the lowest energy prices in Europe, thanks to the government's utility cost cuts. But Brussels has repeatedly called on Hungary to abolish these cuts. This battle has been ongoing, punctuated by shorter and longer breaks, practically since 2014, when the Orban government introduced a system of price caps for residential electricity and gas.

Over the last few months, the Tisza Party has repeatedly attacked these utility bill cuts. In her first speech as MEP, Gabriella Gerzsenyi called for the abolition of the cuts in the EU legislature.

"Bled out" service providers

At a meeting of the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) on September 23, Peter Magyar's colleague asked the Hungarian government representative how they plan to recapitalize the service providers "bled dry" by the imposed caps on utility bills. Annamaria Vicsek, MEP for Fidesz-KDNP, immediately responded to the "shocking statement" of the Tisza Party MEP. She pointed out that the Hungarian government's contribution to the well-being of families is an acknowledged good practice throughout Europe.