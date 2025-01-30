Abu Dhabi’s Ruler Writes on X About Viktor Orban’s Visit

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, PM Viktor Orban is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.
Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, expressed his gratitude for the Hungarian prime minister’s visit on his X page:
Today in Abu Dhabi I met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to explore ways to further strengthen our bilateral ties and enhance collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, and other key areas. The United Arab Emirates is committed to building long-term partnerships that promote shared economic growth and support global peace and stability,
– stated the UAE President.
Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban meets with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office)