Gergely Gulyas: Government Capable of Ensuring Security at Schools

According to Gulyas, lessons were not suspended centrally, although principals had the right to decide otherwise. He noted that there was a similar threat in Slovakia last year. The police have opened an investigation into the offense of threatening public safety. Hungarian services have the ability to identify the perpetrator, even if foreign servers were used. The police provide updated information on Police.hu, he said.

Gergely Gulyas asked everyone to remain calm, emphasizing that the government is able to guarantee the safety of schools.

As similar threats proved completely unfounded in Slovakia last year, the government hopes that the same will be established in Hungary.

Government meeting: signs of economic turnaround are visible

Speaking about yesterday's government meeting, Gulyas said that Minister of National Economy Marton Nagy delivered an analysis of the economy. The assessment gave reason for optimism, he remarked. He recalled that starting in 2022, Hungary was severely affected by inflation and the war. The latter will end soon, so the signs of n economic turnaround are already visible in the Hungarian economy.

Gergely Gulyas pointed out that

4,7 million people are in jobs in Hungary,

which, he said, should be seen as a major achievement. "More than a million jobs have been created since 2010, and real wages are also increasing," he said, adding that so far there has been an increase of around ten percent, five to six percent is expected this year, and an even larger increase is planned for next year.

He said that consumption is also a cause for optimism: last year, consumption was the fifth highest in the EU in the third quarter, and the rate will be higher for the last quarter.

"The new economic action plan will strengthen these trends, and the Hungarian economy is poised for growth," he said.

Trump's actions so far coincide with the Hungarian government's goals

He highlighted the inauguration of Donald Trump as a major event of the week. The steps taken by the new US administration and the new president are in line with the goals of the Hungarian government, according to Gulyas. He cited migration and gender policy as examples, noting that for more than a decade, the Hungarian government has been advocating what the Trump administration also represents. He welcomed the fact that the US government is no longer a supporter of Soros's organizations.

Hungary-US bilateral relations will be better than they have been in the past four years, the minister heading the Hungarian PM's Office said. At the same time, the new US administration puts its own economy and national interests first, he said, and the foreign trade deficit is the main issue, which needs to be changed. The means to do this is either a deal or a tariff policy.

The Hungarian government would welcome a deal, but if this is not achieved, the US could impose tariffs that could have a negative impact on Hungary.

Hungary, Slovakia on similar footing

At yesterday's government meeting, the Hungarian prime minister reported on his meeting with Slovak prime minister Robert Fico. Gergely Gulyas told the press briefing that

the two governments are the sober voice in the European Union.

The minister reaffirmed Hungary's solidarity with Slovakia, stating that a candidate country for EU membership—Ukraine—cannot take measures that would jeopardize the energy supply of EU member states.

Prison Awaits Those Threatening Schools

"The Criminal Code stipulates imprisonment for threats causing public danger, which is classified as an aggravated offense. At least 121 cases have been identified, but this falls under the court's jurisdiction," the minister said in response to a journalist’s question.

He emphasizing the need for swift investigation, noted that while Western Europe faces terror attacks, Hungary has so far only had to deal with threats, the validity of which remains to be seen.

"For now, it’s good that we’re only dealing with threats," he remarked, adding that Prime Minister Viktor Orban is in constant contact with Interior Minister Sandor Pinter, while the police, under the direction of the National Bureau of Investigation, are conducting inquiries.

The decision to continue teaching in affected schools rests with the directors. "There is no threshold for the number of bomb threats that would justify suspending education; school directors have the freedom to make individual decisions on-site," Gulyas stated.



Domestic and Foreign Politics

Gulyas Gergely dismissed distinctions between the political approaches of Ferenc Gyurcsany's Democratic Coalition (DK) party and Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party, stating that they are heading in the same direction and cooperation between them is bound to occur.

He also responded to questions about Minister Antal Rogan’s potential removal from the US sanctions list, indicating it is likely to happen within a few months, most definitely this year.



Economic and Security Concerns

On energy security, he confirmed that the government has contingency plans for all crises, including potential attacks on the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Regarding trade relations, Gulyas emphasized Europe’s responsibility to negotiate with the U.S. to avoid a trade war. Should this fail, Hungary would need to explore new markets. However, the minister highlighted that the greater concern for Hungary is the current state of the German economy.



The government’s security cabinet will assess the situation surrounding the school threats later in the afternoon and decide whether further actions are necessary.

