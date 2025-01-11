Hungary FM: Lebanon's New President Can Bring Stability

Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page that the election of a president can finally provide stability to a country that has gone through numerous trials in the recent months and years.

This is very good news for us Hungarians as well, because on the one hand, the stability of the Middle Eastern region contributes to Europe's security, and on the other hand, the peace and full realization of the rights of Christian communities are particularly important to us,

he stated.

The minister also shared that he had a phone call on Friday with Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon's minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulating him on the presidential election. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing Hungarian–Lebanese bilateral relations.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Emigrants' Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak).