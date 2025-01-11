LibanonelnökválasztásSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Lebanon's New President Can Bring Stability

"Amidst all the bad news, sometimes a piece of good news arrives, even from challenging regions like the Middle East. After an extremely long time, Lebanon has finally managed to elect a president," Hungary's minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced on Facebook on Friday.

Wiedermann Béla
Forrás: MTI2025. 01. 11. 12:09
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Emigrants' Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak).
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page that the election of a president can finally provide stability to a country that has gone through numerous trials in the recent months and years.

This is very good news for us Hungarians as well, because on the one hand, the stability of the Middle Eastern region contributes to Europe's security, and on the other hand, the peace and full realization of the rights of Christian communities are particularly important to us,

he stated.

The minister also shared that he had a phone call on Friday with Abdallah Bou Habib, Lebanon's minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulating him on the presidential election. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing Hungarian–Lebanese bilateral relations.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Emigrants' Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak).

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekMagyar Péter

A nagy frusztrátor öngólparádéja

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

Az időközi választásokon úgy elvernék Magyar Pétert a kormánypártok, mint a kétfenekű dobot.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.