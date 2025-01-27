szankciókOroszországSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: This Cannot Continue!

Hungary's vote at Monday’s council meeting of EU foreign ministers will be decided by whether the European Commission will provide guarantees to act in every case where the energy security of EU member states is threatened from outside the EU, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade announced on his social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 27. 13:12
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at a press conference following the EU-Albania intergovernmental conference in Brussels on December 17, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at a press conference following the EU-Albania intergovernmental conference in Brussels on December 17, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

After three years, it is (and should be) clear that the sanctions imposed against Russia have failed spectacularly, FM Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

These measures have caused immense damage to Europe, including Hungary: the Hungarian economy has suffered losses amounting to 19 billion euros, or approximately 7,500 billion forints,” he emphasized. 

He added that at the same time, Ukraine continues to take actions that threaten Hungary’s (and Central Europe’s) energy security.

This cannot go go on! Nor can it continue that the European Commission represents not the interests of EU member states but those of candidate country Ukraine,

– Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto declared.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at a press conference following the EU-Albania intergovernmental conference in Brussels on December 17, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekJack Kerouac

Nekem bejött a first lady kalapja

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – Hamarosan lesz mit olvasgatni, már amennyiben az aktatologatók kissé fürgébbek lesznek, mint eddig voltak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.