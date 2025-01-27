Hungary FM: This Cannot Continue!

After three years, it is (and should be) clear that the sanctions imposed against Russia have failed spectacularly, FM Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

These measures have caused immense damage to Europe, including Hungary: the Hungarian economy has suffered losses amounting to 19 billion euros, or approximately 7,500 billion forints,” he emphasized.

He added that at the same time, Ukraine continues to take actions that threaten Hungary’s (and Central Europe’s) energy security.

This cannot go go on! Nor can it continue that the European Commission represents not the interests of EU member states but those of candidate country Ukraine,

– Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto declared.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at a press conference following the EU-Albania intergovernmental conference in Brussels on December 17, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)