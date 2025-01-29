Hungary FM: We Call on the Rwandans to Withdraw Troops from DR Congo

The Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade minister added that he had spoken on the phone with his Congolese counterpart, Therese Kayikwamba, who informed him about the Rwandan attack on her country.

We strongly condemn the attack on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the killing of civilians and peacekeepers, and we call on the Rwandans to withdraw their troops from the territory of the DR Congo,

Szijjarto stated.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Therese Kayikwamba, DR Congo's Foreign Affairs Minister . (Photo: Facebook.com)